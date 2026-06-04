Man charged with assaulting Quebec RCMP officer during anti-smuggling operation

RCMP officer injured in anti-smuggling operation
RCMP officer injured in anti-smuggling operation
An RCMP sign is shown in Montreal, March 7, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

Quebec RCMP say a 25-year-old man has been charged with assaulting an officer during an alleged migrant smuggling operation on Tuesday night.

Police say the patrol officer, part of a border enforcement team, was searching for five people who had crossed into Canada illegally when the alleged assault occurred near Noyan, Que., south of Montreal.

RCMP say the officer tried to intercept the migrants' vehicle when the driver allegedly rammed the door of the police vehicle before fleeing the scene.

They say 25-year-old Chetan Kumar was arrested and is facing charges of assaulting a peace officer, dangerous operation and failure to stop after an accident.

The five migrants were arrested under the Customs Act and turned over to the Canada Border Services Agency.

RCMP say the officer was injured but they did not release an update on his condition.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2026.

By Morgan Lowrie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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