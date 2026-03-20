An Ontario border officer has been arrested for drug trafficking & importing
The officer allegedly allowed a transport truck with millions of dollars' worth of drugs from the U.S. into Canada.
An Ontario border officer has been arrested in a drug trafficking investigation.
The officer and a driver who allegedly brought a truck load of drugs and tobacco across the border are facing the same charges, including for drug trafficking and import.
RCMP say the border officer was arrested in January after he allegedly broke policy and allowed a transport truck with contraband into Canada.
Police say the truck contained millions of dollars' worth of opium, cannabis products and tobacco.
The investigation began after Canada Border Services Agency shared information with police about the agent employed at the Queenston-Lewiston entry in Niagara-on-the-Lake.
Both the officer and driver were scheduled to appear in court this month.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2026.