Ontario has a 'mini freshwater ocean' with endless smooth-sand beaches and crystal waters

It's a magical spot for a summer road trip.

An aerial view of a sandy beach. Right: A person swimming in blue water.

A park in Ontario.

Russ Heinl | Dreamstime, @jordanttaylor | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't have to leave Ontario to find ocean-like scenery, smooth-sand beaches, and sparkling spots to swim.

The province is home to its own freshwater ocean, and it's a breathtaking spot for a summer road trip.

With more than 20 scenic beaches, hidden coves, waterside trails and natural wonders, it's like a slice of paradise summer right here in the province.

Lake Superior is a massive body of water on the northern edge of Wisconsin, stretching between the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and Ontario.

It's the largest of the Great Lakes and the largest lake in the world by surface area, earning it nicknames like "Freshwater Sea" and "mini freshwater ocean."

The shoreline boasts stunning natural wonders, parks, attractions, beaches, and small towns, so there's no shortage of spots to explore during a summer getaway.

Bring your bathing suit! You can discover more than 72 beautiful beaches dotted along Lake Superior's American and Canadian shorelines. According to the Lake Superior Circle Tour map, over 20 beaches are right here in Ontario.

You can spend your afternoons wandering along soft-sand shores and wading through Lake Superior's sparkling waters. Some highlights include Pancake Bay and Batchawana Bay Beach.

Pancake Bay boasts velvety sand and "Caribbean-blue" waters, according to its website, which will have you feeling like you really are sitting ocean-side.

Or, head to Old Woman Bay, a 3-kilometre stretch of sand with views of towering cliffs.

You don't want to miss out on a stop at Lake Superior Provincial Park. The destination is sprinkled with natural wonders, including beaches, river valleys, majestic waterfalls, inland lakes and more.

It's also home to Katherine Cove, a sandy beach area with a tiny offshore island, known as Bathtub Island. Shaped like a basin, the island fills with water that warms in the sun, creating a natural pool where you can float in warm, shallow waters.

Other parks along Lake Superior include Sleeping Giant Provincial Park, Pancake Bay Provincial Park and Pukaskwa National Park.

Though Lake Superior is renowned for its stunning scenery, it also has a darker past.

According to Ontario Parks, the lake's powerful waters have claimed "thousands of boats, ships and canoes" throughout history, including the famous Edmund Fitzgerald.

Its long list of shipwrecks has earned Lake Superior the chilling nickname "The Graveyard of the Great Lakes."

If a summer getaway filled with dramatic landscapes and hidden gem beaches, Ontario's "mini freshwater ocean" deserves a spot on your road trip list.

Lake Superior Circle Tour website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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