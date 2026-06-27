The 7 types of guys you'll match with on Hinge in Vancouver, ranked from best to worst
Ladies, you know what I'm talking about...
Dating online is a wild place. Dating on Hinge in Vancouver is even wilder.
Women often complain that they don't know what men want, but I'd argue the bigger problem is that most Vancouver men don't seem to know who they are.
Are you a mountain guy, a ski guy, a finance guy, or a startup founder? What's the difference? Well, they're different in the same way Lululemon jackets come in different shades of black. Subtle, but distinct.
Spend enough time swiping, and you'll realize the city is populated by a surprisingly small number of male archetypes. Here are the seven guys you'll inevitably match with on Hinge in Vancouver, from worst to best.
#7 — The Real Estate Guy
You know this guy. Puts "homeowner" in his bio. Might even include a shot of his view of Coal Harbour. He looks like his face belongs on the side of a bus, and chances are – you've seen it go by on Granville. His profile is half lifestyle branding, half soft flex: a gym mirror photo, a rooftop drink, a ski weekend in Whistler, and one picture where he's inexplicably wearing a suit on a patio.
Probably owns at least one "starter condo" that costs more than most people's dreams — or is still "building his portfolio," depending on who you believe.
Identifying markers:
- Mentions the housing market within 15 minutes.
- Knows the average condo price in every neighbourhood.
- Calls apartments "units."
- Profile photo in a suit.
- Talks about "building equity."
- Has a secret side hustle that keeps him busy on the weekends.
- Thinks homeownership is a personality trait.
Pros: Stable, ambitious, probably owns furniture that's not from IKEA.
Cons: Every date becomes a market update. He'll still slip you his business card if the date's a dud.
#6 — The Startup Guy
He's an entrepreneur, but he probably won't call himself that. Instead, his job title on Hinge is simply "Employed," as if his career is a mystery you'll have to solve. Maybe he's building the next billion-dollar company. Maybe he's still figuring out what he does for a living.
At least he's stylish and wears more than just athleisure — but, annoyingly, he still wears a baseball cap in every photo, even well into his 30s.
Identifying markers:
- "Building something exciting."
- Works from coffee shops.
- Defends AI.
- Says he's his own boss. Whatever that means.
- Has a pitch deck.
- Sleeps four hours a night.
- You're not sure if he's employed.
Pros: Interesting stories. A go-getter. Someone who has big dreams.
Cons: May try to recruit you. May still live at home with his parents.
#5 — The Finance Guy
He's the kind of guy who would've thrived on Wall Street in the '80s: big spender, sharp dresser, and convinced every weekend should involve a luxury SUV and a mountain getaway. Whether he can actually afford that lifestyle is another question. He dreams of Bay Street, but settles for BMO in Vancouver. He projects the image of someone who has it all figured out, but after a few dates you realize that while his calendar is organized and his portfolio is diversified, his personal life is complete chaos.
Identifying markers:
- Wears sunglasses in most of his photos.
- Talks about investing a lot.
- Constantly on LinkedIn.
- Orders an Old Fashioned but probably hates it.
- Says "maximize" and "circle back" without cringing.
- Travels for work a lot, so he's "busy."
- Owns too many quarter-zips.
Pros: Has a plan for his life.
Cons: Might treat romance more as an asset than a priority.
#4 — The Kits Guy
He's the laid-back guy. His motto is: play hard, work... when necessary.
Somehow, despite spending most afternoons at the beach and most mornings in a coffee shop, he can still afford rent in Kits. He lives in shorts year-round and believes owning a bike is a personality trait. When he's not playing volleyball at Kits Beach, he's either at the gym, at a sound bath, or telling you about the best flat white he's ever had. His profile probably says he's "fluent in sarcasm" and "looking for something serious, but not in a rush."
Identifying markers:
- Has a moustache and a questionable haircut.
- Drinks natural wine.
- Plays guitar.
- Has an expensive coffee habit.
- Works remotely.
- Reads nonfiction for fun.
- Thinks he's more laid-back than he actually is.
Pros: Knows all the best date spots in the neighbourhood.
Cons: You'll somehow spend $40 on coffee and pastries, and you'll probably be splitting the bill.
#3 — The Mountain Guy
He's never home because he's always outside. He probably has long hair, a permanent tan, and looks like he last showered sometime during ski season.
He wears a toque year-round, drinks tea from a thermos, and considers cell service optional. His profile says he's looking for a "partner in crime," but what he really wants is a reliable belay partner. Most likely he's been single for years because he spends more time on trailheads than on apps.
Identifying markers:
- Every photo is outdoors.
- Trail runner.
- Climber.
- Hiker.
- Mountain biker.
- Owns an alarming amount of Gore-Tex.
- Doesn't believe in bad weather.
Pros: Healthy, adventurous, and genuinely interesting (if you're into that sort of thing).
Cons: You'll need to wake up at 5 a.m. on your days off.
#2 – The Ski Guy
This guy actually wants it to snow in the winter and is genuinely disappointed when he can't hit the slopes. He lives for road trips and chasing the next line. Probably heli-skis. A bit of an adrenaline junkie. When he's not skiing, he's doing other high-octane sports like skydiving or paragliding. He can't sit still. His Hinge profile reads like it was written when he was high at après-ski.
Identifying markers:
- Whistler pass holder.
- Weather app addict.
- Owns multiple skis.
- Talks about powder a lot.
- Leaves work early for storms.
- Goggle selfie.
- Smokes a ton of weed.
Pros: Actually fun.
Cons: Disappears from November to April.
#1 — The Normal Vancouver Guy
A genuine unicorn. He's the guy who somehow makes dating feel simple again. Not because he's boring, but because he's not trying to be anything in particular.
He has a real job, real friends, and real hobbies that don't require weather apps, gear spreadsheets, or a Whistler weekend plan. He probably owns one good Arc'teryx jacket and uses it for everything. He messages back, makes plans in advance, and actually follows through. The trouble is, his profile doesn't last long — because he's a catch.
Identifying markers:
- Has normal photos (friends, travel, maybe a dog if you're lucky).
- Replies in a reasonable amount of time.
- Asks you questions about you — not just your hobbies.
- Former university athlete or just generally active in a "go for a hike and a beer" way.
- Calls his mom.
- Plans dates in advance, not "we should link up sometime."
- Surprisingly emotionally stable for this city.
Pros: Feels safe, consistent, and easy to be around.
Cons: In Vancouver, you'll double-check he's real — and may self-sabotage because you assume he's either taken or living in Squamish.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.