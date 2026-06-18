7 misconceptions people have about Canada that I've only discovered since I moved away

Canadian stereotypes incoming...🇨🇦

A person smiling. Right: A lakeside mountain.

Misconceptions about Canada.

Brittany Barber | Narcity
Contributing Writer

Since moving abroad and living in Europe, I've been absolutely eating up all of the funny little misconceptions people who know nothing about Canada have about it. And I mean, there's no doubt that I have plenty of wild assumptions about other countries, too, but it's been truly fascinating to hear what people think Canada is like from the outside.

Before leaving, I don't think I realized just how much of Canada's identity gets flattened into a few stereotypes. You know, our whole snow thing, politeness, hockey, maple syrup. And listen, some of that's fair, for sure. We do have snow. We are pretty polite. Maple syrup does slap. But since moving away, here are some of the other assumptions I've encountered.

They believe that we're basically the same as the US

This is probably one of the biggest assumptions I've noticed since moving away. A lot of people see Canada and the US as basically interchangeable.

Same accent, same continent, same culture, same everything. There's definitely overlap — like we consume a lot of the same media, we share a massive border, and depending on where you are in Canada, the similarities can be pretty obvious. But there are huge differences, too, which have been fun and interesting to try to explain while living abroad.

And think Alaska is a part of Canada

This one has come up more than I expected, but I kind of get it. Alaska is just sitting there awkwardly on top of British Columbia and beside the Yukon like it's a part of our map. But no, Alaska is very much American, even if geographically, it does seem like it should belong to Canada.

Since moving away, I've realized that a lot of people have a general idea of North America, but the borders blur once you move past the big, obvious shapes. Canada is already huge and northern, so I guess people just like to toss Alaska in there too.

They can't fathom the size of our lakes

Two canoes by a lake in Ontario.

I don't think even I realized how massive Canadian lakes are until I tried explaining them to people who didn't grow up near them. A lot of people hear "lake" and imagine something cute and easy enough to swim across.

But then it's like... some of our lakes legit look and feel like seas, with waves, beaches, ferries and horizons where you genuinely can't see the other side. Growing up around the Great Lakes, especially, it's easy to forget how surreal that is.

Or how far apart our major cities are

This one's always funny to me because people will casually suggest visiting Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and Banff in one trip like they're planning a cute little European getaway.

I'm always like… That's not a feasible weekend itinerary, even if you had a private jet. Canada is so massive that distance means something completely different there.

Driving from Toronto to Montreal is already a decent haul, and that's considered fairly manageable by Canadian standards. Meanwhile, whenever I've mentioned driving from Paris to Marseille (which is about an eight-hour journey), I get looked at like I've totally lost my head. Imagine the shock and awe when I told 'em how long it takes to drive from Toronto to Vancouver.

Some don't realize our summers can get super hot

A person standing next to a sunflower.

There's this wacky idea that Canada is cold 12 months of the year. Like, of course, winter can be brutal, no argument there. But the summer heat can be next-level, too, and people from elsewhere are sometimes shocked by it.

Canadian summers can be gorgeous — lake days, patios, cottage weekends, long evenings — but they can also be aggressively sticky, humid, or smoky thanks to our annual forest fires. So yeah, we freeze, then we melt. It's all very dramatic.

Many think we all casually speak French

I can't begin to tell you how many times people have been surprised that my French language skills aren't better because I'm Canadian. Yes, Canada has two official languages, so from the outside, it seems reasonable to assume we're all just constantly switching between English and French. But that's really not the reality for a lot of English-speaking Canadians (unfortunately). Unless you grew up in Quebec, parts of New Brunswick, a bilingual household, or a strong French immersion environment — French can feel way more like a school subject than an actual part of daily life.

And some assume Toronto is the capital

This one makes sense, honestly. Toronto is the biggest city and is the one that a lot of people who haven't been to Canada have heard of most. So when people assume it's the capital, I'm never that surprised. But no, Ottawa takes the cake on this one. Toronto may have the skyline, the chaos, the money, the culture… but Ottawa has Parliament.

I do think this misconception says a lot about how people understand countries from the outside, though. The biggest or most famous city often gets mistaken for the capital, especially when it dominates the cultural imagination (like when I thought Sydney was surely the capital of Australia, but nope, it's Canberra).

The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

From Your Site Articles
canada vs europe international travel canadian stereotypes
Lifestyle Opinion Canada
  • Brittany Barber

    Contributing Writer

    Brittany Barber (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media Group. She was previously a staff writer for Narcity's Studio, where she wrote sponsored content. She has also written for BuzzFeed Canada, and holds a Bachelor of Arts from Bishop's University, where she studied communications, music, theatre, and creative writing. Brittany loves spending her free time in the great outdoors, whether it's a two-week canoe trip or an afternoon hike.

Jacob Hoggard needs professional supervision, board said in denying full parole

Hoggard needs professional oversight: parole board

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, June 16 are out and there's a $20 million jackpot

Check your tickets!

Metrolinx is hiring for jobs in Ontario and you can make up to $168,000 a year or $43 an hour

Some jobs don't require a university degree.

Canada now has more deaths than births and one province just broke a record

One province had more than twice as many deaths as births! 😳

Toronto's new Zellers store is bringing back the Zellers restaurant this weekend

You can also shop for home decor, apparel, specialty grocery items, and more.

Minister says 'lost Canadians' must prove link to Canada in each generation

Diab says an ancestor isn't enough for citizenship

StatCan estimates population edged lower in the first quarter of 2026

Canadian population edged lower in first quarter

Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit is starting soon — Here's everything you need to know

Some people could get hundreds of dollars in July.

These government of Canada jobs in cities across the country pay up to $120,000 a year

You don't need a lot of work experience.