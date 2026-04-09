Here's what your personality is based on your Canadian hometown, from tiny towns to cities

Sorry in advance... 🤷♀️

Girl in white top and big sunglasses poses for photo on patio in summer. Right: Historical cathedral spire in St John's.

Canadian girl on patio in summer. Right: New Brunswick cathedral.

Sienna Palmeri | Narcity, Abdel Achkouk | Pexels.
Contributing Writer

I know, I know — people are always trying to explain their entire identity with a zodiac sign, attachment style, or whether or not they're the kind of person who needs a "sweet treat" every damn night! But honestly? Your Canadian hometown definitely says more about your personality than any of that.

Whether you grew up in Vancouver, Toronto, a tiny prairie town, or one of those places people describe as "about two hours from..." — your hometown absolutely left a mark. It shaped how emotionally available you are (if you're from Vancouver — you're not), whether you spent your summer on family roadtrips as a kid, and at what age you smoked BC bud for the first time.

So, in the name of national self-awareness, here's what your Canadian hometown might be saying about you.

If you're from a small town

You can spot phoniness from a mile away. Growing up in a small town either tends to make you deeply grounded or deeply determined to reinvent yourself — sometimes both.

Worst of all, your hometown is constantly referred to as "Gilmore Girls core" by random TikTokers filming for content. The street you get your groceries on still has a General Store, and it's the cover photo for articles like: "This dreamy town in Stratford is what dreams are made of".

You know how to talk to a wall, survive boredom, and function without needing a million curated distractions. You also likely have some level of small-town surveillance trauma, which means you became observant early, and that does something to a person.

If you're from Vancouver

You have been wearing Aritzia since the womb — and somehow this helped you skip that whole awkward phase. Your friend took your photos on her DSLR from Grade 9 and they actually aren't that cringe.

Something was probably in that glacier water because you've always had an effortless charm about you. As far as bougie behaviour goes, you're somewhere in between Toronto and Edmonton (see below). You grew up in one of Canada's major cities... but with a small-town feel.

You're fun to go on dates with because you can dress up or you can dress down. Heels or Hokas — your closet is ready to go for any occasion.

If you're from a rich suburb

Whether it was West Vancouver, Rockcliffe Park, or the infamous Bridle Path, you grew up around money. And when people ask if you were rich growing up, you graciously answer: "My parents are rich," as if that makes some massive difference.

You're polished, understated, and got your Citizens of Humanity jeans and your Mackage puffer from Aritzia in the 2010's. Your mom either drove a White Range Rover or a BMW X5 — but make no mistake, she didn't drive you to school. You had nannies for that. And even in your 30's you still refer to them by that sacred title.

If you're from Toronto

You're ambitious, overstimulated, and a little bit convinced your city is the centre of the universe (or at least, Canada). You have an unnecessary amount of loyalty to Drake, you (or someone you know) is waiting to make partner, and if given the opportunity, you will talk about your third degrees of separation from the cast of Suits.

Someone knows someone who did wardrobe!

Note: The Bay Street crowd is not the same as the indie Etobicoke School of the Arts crowd. In fact, they could not be more different. And the latter HATES getting grouped in with the former (so, sorry about that). But they do have one thing in common: you will see them both at the SOHO house for the TIFF after-parties.

If you're from the East Coast

You are charming, emotionally intelligent, and probably grew up with at least one nautical-themed room in your house. You're wittier than people give you credit for. Coast people have this magical ability to seem warm and easygoing while also being sharp enough to read a person in one sentence.

Bonus points if: you have either seen The Wire or your boyfriend won't shut up about it

If you're from a prairie town

You're sturdy. Your spirit animal growing up was Laura Ingalls.

Prairie folk have a level of resilience and practicality that feels almost exotic to people from bigger cities who fall apart when they lose one bar on their Wi-Fi.

You're probably friendlier than average, better in crisis, and less precious than your urban counterparts. You know how to endure discomfort, keep a sense of humour, and get on with it. It doesn't mean you're simple. It just means you have range and a stronger nervous system than the rest of us.

If you're from Montreal

You are hot, chaotic, and have no chill when it comes to natural wine. You are artsy or art-community adjacent. You are probably someone's younger sister.

You have excellent Instagram flow, questionable relationship history, and still prefer to smoke real cigarettes instead of vape (keep it analogue in a digital world, guys). You didn't dread the 2nd language class. In fact, you completed French 12 with flying colours.

And if you are none of those things? You are just a freshman at McGill — you're not from Montreal.

If you're from Calgary

You are polished, practical, and more traditional than it's socially acceptable to admit. You likely grew up around big personalities, big trucks, and people who love to say how "down to earth" they are (from the driver's seat of their Ford Raptor).

The Stampede is like your F-1, and the locals who work the Stampede should have their own Lisa Vanderpump reality show. It really is that deep.

If you're from Edmonton

IYKYK. You have more personality than people expect, and that's because your city required one. Edmontonians are funny, resilient, and usually a little less performative than people from the more image-obsessed Canadian cities (cough cough, Vancouver).

You have thoughts, but you'll keep them to yourself. You're not a hater. You don't feel the need to come for Vancouverites or Torontonians when they seem shocked you haven't moved there yet. You just know your truth and move on.

If you're from Ottawa

The most "Virgo" of all the major Canadian cities. You are probably responsible, organized, and maybe a bit emotionally repressed — you don't believe in therapy, only in working smarter AND harder.

Ottawa has a very specific energy — and yes, that energy is tastefully suburban. You spent one too many school field trips in the House of Commons, and there are more museums than nightclubs per capita. In school, your bedtime was 3 a.m. because you were up studying and your parents were up preparing to address Parliament.

And if this doesn't sound like you, congrats. You were the feisty hippie kid whose parents had the NDP sign on their lawn.

If you're from a town no one outside your province has heard of

You're either incredibly adaptable, or you've been trying to rebrand yourself since age 18. Maybe both. (Probably both).

You have the exact population number memorized and like to use it as the butt of your self-deprecating jokes. You're constantly explaining where you're from. You hate it when you're at dinner, and someone pulls up a map on their phone to try to "locate" your childhood home.

You learned how to get over the validation of being from somewhere "cool". In fact, as a result, you're probably a lot cooler than the people from the "cool" cities.

The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

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  • Sienna Palmeri

    Contributing Writer

    Sienna (she/her) is a Contributing Writer for Narcity. She is a born-and-raised Vancouverite, whose claim to fame is that she liked Gastown before it was cool. She studied creative writing at Goldsmiths University in London, then continued her education at the Vancouver Film School. While her creative work spans many forms of writing, Sienna's first love has always been writing lists on her notes app. From bars off the beaten path to passionate essays about her love for Nickelback, Sienna's thrilled to share all of her insider insights about the city she calls home.

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