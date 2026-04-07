Various deli meats have been recalled from grocery stores in Canada
Check your fridge for these products!
A product recall for certain deli meats was issued across the country.
You might have bought these deli items at grocery stores in Canada recently, so you should check your fridge.
This food recall warning was posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on April 2, 2026.
Various brands of poultry deli meat that have been sold nationally are now recalled due to "off odour and off taste."
The affected brands are Compliments, Your Fresh Market, Selection, Ziggy's, Royal, Lilydale, Sysco and Brickman's.
You probably know some of those names because a few of them are store brands for Canada's major grocery retailers.
Compliments is a Sobeys brand that's also sold at Safeway, Thrifty Foods, IGA, FreshCo, Foodland and Co-op stores.
Your Fresh Market is a Walmart brand, Ziggy's is a brand at Loblaw-owned grocery stores, and Selection is a Metro brand that's also sold at Food Basics and Super C stores.
These are the details for the recalled Brickman's product:
- Smoked turkey breast, 500 grams
- 20868 22158
- 2026 MR 26
Here are the names, sizes, codes and dates of the recalled Compliments products:
- Extra lean thinly sliced herb turkey breast roast, 175 grams
- 0 68820 13367 4
- 2026 MR 17; 2026 MR 19; 2026 MR 20
- Extra lean thinly sliced oven-roasted chicken breast, 175 grams
- 0 68820 13363 6
- 2026 AL 09
- Turkey breast roast, fully cooked and seasoned, various sizes
- 68820 13641
- 2026 MR 30; 2026 AL 01; 2026 AL 08; 2026 AL 15
- Extra lean thinly sliced turkey breast roast, 175 grams
- 0 68820 13372 8
- 2026 MR 18; 2026 MR 25; 2026 MR 27; 2026 MR 30
These Lilydale products are part of the recall:
- Classics cooked turkey breast, 500 grams
- 7 74142 01072 1
- 2026 MR 13; 2026 MR 16; 2026 MR 17
- Oven-roasted seasoned chicken breast, 500 grams
- 0 61423 54586 8
- 2026 AL 10; 2026 AL 14; 2026 AL 16
These are the recalled Royal products:
- Cooked turkey breast, 175 grams
- 0 61483 01103 7
- 2026 AL 02
- Oven-roasted chicken breast, 175 grams
- 0 61483 01143 3
- 2026 AL 15
- Smoked turkey breast, 175 grams
- 0 61483 01102 0
- 2026 AL 03
- Smoked turkey breast, 600 grams
- 0 61483 01172 3
- 2026 AL 02; 2026 AL 07
- Oven-roasted turkey, 175 grams
- 0 61483 01173 0
- 2026 AL 08
- Smoked chicken breast, 175 grams
- 0 61483 01192 1
- 2026 AL 03
Here are the names, sizes, codes and dates of the recalled Selection products:
- Cooked turkey breast, 400 grams
- 0 59749 98414 0
- 2026 MR 26
- Cooked turkey roast, various sizes
- 59749 81255
- 2026 AL 01
These Sysco products are part of the deli meat recall:
- Extra lean smoked turkey breast, 500 grams
- 7 34730 03265
- 2026 AL 06; 2026 AL 08
- Ham, beef and turkey multi pack, 500 grams
- 7 34730 54742
- 2026 AL 05
These are the recalled Your Fresh Market products:
- Oven-roasted turkey breast, 2 x 300 grams
- 6 27735 22211
- 2026 AL 01; 2026 AL 07
- Oven-roasted turkey breast, 175 grams
- 6 27735 22207 3
- 2026 MR 24; 2026 AL 01; 2026 AL 02; 2026 AL 07
- Smoked chicken breast, 175 grams
- 6 27735 01470 8
- 2026 AL 02
- Smoked turkey breast, 175 grams
- 6 27735 01468
- 2026 AL 02; 2026 AL 08
- Cooked turkey breast, 175 grams
- 627735 01467
- 2026 AL 02; 2026 AL 09
- Oven-roasted chicken breast, 175 grams
- 6 27735 22206
- 6 2026 AL 15
Here are the names, sizes, codes and dates of the recalled Ziggy's products:
- Cooked turkey breast, extra lean, 175 grams
- 0 61483 01211 9
- 2026 AL 02; 2026 AL 03
- Smoked chicken breast, 175 grams
- 0 61483 01180 8
- 2026 AL 02
- Oven-roasted turkey, 175 grams
- 0 61483 01141 9
- 2026 MR 25; 2026 MR 26; 2026 MR 27; 2026 AL 08
- Duo pack smoked turkey breast and smoked black forest ham, 600 grams
- 0 61483 02066 4
- 2026 MR 31; 2026 AL 03
- Smoked turkey breast club pack, 600 grams
- 0 61483 01162 4
- 2026 AL 02; 2026 AL 03; 2026 AL 07
- Cooked turkey breast roast, various sizes
- 61483 11044
- 2026 AL 09
- Smoked turkey breast, extra lean, 175 grams
- 0 61483 01210 2
- 2026 AL 03
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products in this recall.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.