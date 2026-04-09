Sobeys issued a food recall for a bunch of products sold across Canada due to listeria
The recalled foods were sold in almost every province at Sobeys and its affiliates like Co-Op, Foodland, IGA, Safeway and Thrifty Foods.
Grocery store giant Sobeys is recalling a number of products containing cheese because of possible listeria contamination.
A notice from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the products are sold in every province except Quebec at Sobeys and its banner stores, including Co-Op, Foodland, IGA, Safeway and Thrifty Foods.
Among the products recalled are several types of cauliflower cakes and pasta salad, with best-before dates up to and including Wednesday.
Here is the full list of products sold at all Sobeys-banner stores, and identifying details for each:
- Creamy Carbonara Pasta Salad with Bacon and Peas (variable size); UPC code PLU 34512 — all best-before dates up to and including 2026 AL06
- Creamy Garlic and Spinach Pasta Salad (variable size); UPC code PLU 60079 — all best-before dates up to and including 2026 AL06
- Carbonara Pasta Salad with Ham and Bacon (variable size); UPC code PLU 26727 — all best-before dates up to and including 2026 AL06
- Parmesan Cauliflower Cakes (1 piece); UPC code PLU 27079 — all best-before dates up to and including 2026 AL05
- Parmesan Cauliflower Cakes (4 piece); UPC code PLU 36327 — all best-before dates up to and including 2026 AL08
- Spinach Feta Cauliflower Cake (1 piece); UPC code PLU 68468 — all best-before dates up to and including 2026 AL05
- Spinach Feta Cauliflower Cakes (4 piece); UPC code PLU 46370 — all best-before dates up to and including 2026 AL08
- Parmesan Cheese Cauliflower Cake (1 piece); UPC code PLU 36012 — all best-before dates up to and including 2026 AL08
- Spinach Feta Cheese Cauliflower Cake (1 piece); UPC code PLU 35709 — all best-before dates up to and including 2026 AL08
For Thrifty Foods in B.C., the recalled products include a chicken and black bean wrap, stuffed mushroom caps, halibut stuffed phyllo pastry, sockeye salmon stuffed phyllo pastry, stuffed sole filets, and salmon pinwheel.
Here is the full list of products sold at Thrifty Foods in B.C. only, and identifying details for each:
- Chicken & Black Bean Wrap (1 piece); UPC code PLU 86322 — all best-before dates up to and including 2026 AL07
- Stuffed Mushroom Caps with Spinach & Artichoke (variable size); UPC code PLU 60190 — all best-before dates up to and including 2026 AL05
- Halibut Stuffed Phyllo Pastry with Spinach & Artichoke, raw, Ocean Wise (150 g); UPC code PLU 29541 — all best-before dates up to and including 2026 AL06
- Stuffed Sole Filets with Spinach & Artichoke, raw, Ocean Wise (variable size); UPC code PLU 60524 — all best-before dates up to and including 2026 AL05
- Sockeye Salmon Stuffed Phyllo Pastry with Spinach & Artichoke, raw, Ocean Wise (150 g); UPC code PLU 38014 — all best-before dates up to and including 2026 AL05
- Salmon Pinwheel Spinach & Artichoke, raw, previously frozen, Ocean Wise (variable size); UPC code PLU 28900 — all best-before dates up to and including 2026 AL06
The CFIA says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the products.
It says food contaminated with listeria may not look or smell spoiled, but can still cause sickness, with symptoms such as vomiting, nausea and persistent fever.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2026. It has been edited to include product recall information.