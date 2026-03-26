Milk is being recalled in Canada because of possible pieces of glass in the products

Natrel, Farmers and Québon brand milk is affected.

refrigerated milk section at grocery store in canada

Milk section at a grocery store in Canada.

Photokvu | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

There's a product recall in Canada for certain milk that could have pieces of glass in it.

You should check your fridge to see if you have the affected items.

A food recall warning related to these milk products was posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on March 25, 2026.

It included certain Natrel, Farmers and Québon brand milk that has been sold nationally and locally in Quebec, Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

The affected products are being recalled because of the possible presence of pieces of glass.

The recalled milk sold nationally is Natrel 1% Lactose Free Chocolate Partly Skimmed Milk in two-litre cartons. The UPC is 0 55872 10501 8, and the best-before dates are:

  • AL 06 HH:MM 1 3702
  • AL 13 HH:MM 1 3702
  • AL 20 HH:MM 1 3702
  • AL 28 HH:MM 1 3702
  • MA 04 HH:MM 1 3702
  • MA 08 HH:MM 1 3702
  • MA 11 HH:MM 1 3702
  • MA 15 HH:MM 1 3702

These are all the recalled Farmers milk products sold in Nova Scotia and P.E.I.:

  • 1% Chocolate Partly Skimmed Milk, two-litre carton
    • UPC 0 67997 20400 2
    • best before MR 26 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 01 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 02 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 15 HH:MM 1 3702
  • 1% Partly Skimmed Milk, two-litre carton
    • UPC 0 67997 03900 0
    • best before MR 24 HH:MM 1 3702; MR 25 HH:MM 1 3702; MR 28 HH:MM 1 3702; MR 31 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 01 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 04 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 07 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 08 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 10 HH:MM 1 3702
  • 2% Partly Skimmed Milk, two-litre carton
    • UPC 0 67997 03200 1
    • best before AL 01 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 09 HH:MM 1 3702
  • 3.25% Homogenized Milk, two-litre carton
    • UPC 0 67997 03100 4
    • best before MR 24 HH:MM 1 3702; MR 25 HH:MM 1 3702; MR 28 HH:MM 1 3702; MR 31 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 04 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 07 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 09 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 10 HH:MM 1 3702

The recalled Québon milk products sold in Quebec are 2% Chocolate Partly Skimmed Milk in two-litre cartons. The UPC is 0 55872 08502 0, and the best-before dates are:

  • MR 25 HH:MM 1 3702
  • AL 01 HH:MM 1 3702
  • AL 21 HH:MM 1 3702
  • AL 28 HH:MM 1 3702

You're being told to check if you have any of the recalled products and not to consume, serve, use, sell or distribute them.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to where they were purchased.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation, and that could lead to more product recalls.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

product recall
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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