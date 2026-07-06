Astronaut Jeremy Hansen leaving Canadian Space Agency

Astronaut Jeremy Hansen leaving space agency
Astronaut Jeremy Hansen leaving space agency
Canadian Space Agency astronaut and Artemis II crew member Colonel Jeremy Hansen speaks at an event at the Halifax Central Library in Halifax on Wednesday, June 10 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Writer

Astronaut Jeremy Hansen, who made a historic trip around the moon aboard NASA's Artemis 2 mission in April, is leaving the Canadian Space Agency.

A statement released by the agency today says Hansen will pursue "new professional opportunities" as of September. 

He will continue to serve as a reservist with the Royal Canadian Air Force.

The four-person Artemis II crew — commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover and mission specialists Hansen and Christina Koch — were the first human beings to go to the moon in more than 50 years.

On the trip, Hansen became the first non-American to travel beyond low Earth orbit and the first person to speak French while en route to the moon.

Hansen, 50, of London, Ont., was a fighter pilot when he was recruited by the Canadian Space Agency in 2009. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2026.

—With files from Kelly Geraldine Malone

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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