Trump set to host Artemis II crew at White House

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen and Artemis II crew set to meet Trump
Trump set to host Artemis II crew at White House
NASA's Artemis II crew — NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Jeremy Hansen pose for a photo during a press conference on Thursday, April 16, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Writer

Canadian Jeremy Hansen and the other astronauts from the historic Artemis II mission are set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House today.

The White House says Hansen, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch are to take part in a greeting in the Oval Office nearly three weeks after splashing down in the Pacific Ocean following a 10-day lunar fly-around.

The four-person crew travelled farther from the surface of the Earth than anyone before them.

Hansen became the first non-American to travel beyond low Earth orbit and the first person to speak French while en route to the moon.

Trump invited the astronauts to the White House when he spoke with them hours after their spaceship had travelled around the far side of the moon.

The Artemis II crew also attended Trump's State of the Union address in February.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2026.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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