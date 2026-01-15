11 Air Canada jobs that pay up to $44 an hour and get you travel perks

You don't have to travel for work to get these travel perks! ✈️

aerial view of planes and terminals at toronto pearson international airport. right: air canada employee in front of an air canada sign

Toronto Pearson International Airport. Right: Air Canada employee.

There are Air Canada jobs that pay up to $44 an hour available now.

You get travel perks even though you don't have to travel for work with these positions.

Plus, some jobs don't require a university degree!

Air Canada is hiring across the country for engineer, equipment technician, ramp agent and customer service positions, along with others.

The airline offers employees and their immediate family members special rates on airfare, car rentals, hotel accommodations, vacation packages and tours.

So, here are 11 positions Air Canada is hiring for now, including some that are high-paying jobs.

Aircraft Maintenance Engineer — Structures

Salary: Up to $39.48 an hour

Company: Air Canada

Location: Montreal, QC

Who Should Apply: You must have graduated from a Transport Canada-approved school in a structural program and/or have work experience on aircraft in sheet metal and/or composite work.

It's required that you possess a valid driver's license and Transport Canada Structures "S" license or be working towards an "S" license.

You must be able to obtain a Transport Canada security card.

Also, you need to be available to work days, evenings or nights, including on weekends and holidays.

Apply On Air Canada Careers

Ramp Agent Station Attendant — Airport (BC)

Salary: $23.36 an hour

Company: Air Canada

Location: Vancouver, BC

Who Should Apply: You must have a valid driver's license and the ability to lift 70 pounds.

Also, you need to be available to work rotating shifts over 24 hours, including on weekends and holidays.

Apply On Air Canada Careers

Ground Support Equipment Technician (QC)

Salary: $39.12 an hour

Company: Air Canada

Location: Montreal, QC

Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and a CPA Card as a first, second or third-level mechanic.

Also, you must hold a valid provincial license/endorsement as an Automotive Service Technician, Heavy Duty, and/or Truck and Coach.

While an Inter-Provincial Red Seal is preferred, it's not required.

You must have a minimum of one year of experience in the trade.

Apply On Air Canada Careers

Aircraft Maintenance Engineer — Avionics

Salary: Up to $44.66 an hour

Company: Air Canada

Location: Calgary, AB

Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma.

Also, you must have completed a recognized apprenticeship program, and/or have at least two years of industry-related experience.

The possession of a Transport Canada AME-E license and a valid driver's license is required.

You must be able to obtain an airside vehicle operator's permit and a restricted radio operators permit (aviation).

Also, you need to be available to work nights, evenings and days, including on weekends and holidays.

Apply On Air Canada Careers

Lead Ramp Agent (Lead Station Attendant) — Airport

Salary: $30.25 to $33.63 an hour, plus $0.50 or $1 an hour for afternoon and night shifts

Company: Air Canada

Location: Montreal, QC

Who Should Apply: You must have knowledge of airport and/or airside operations.

A valid driver's license and the ability to repetitively lift 70 pounds are required.

Also, you must have availability to work rotating shifts over 24 hours, including on weekends and holidays.

Apply On Air Canada Careers

Ground Support Equipment Technician (BC)

Salary: $39.12 an hour

Company: Air Canada

Location: Vancouver, BC

Who Should Apply: You need to have a high school diploma.

Also, you must hold a valid provincial license/endorsement as an Automotive Service Technician, Heavy Duty, and/or Truck and Coach.

While an Inter-Provincial Red Seal is preferred, it's not required.

You must have at least one year of experience in the trade.

Apply On Air Canada Careers

Bilingual Customer Experience Specialist — Airport

Salary: $17.75 an hour

Company: Air Canada

Location: Ottawa, ON

Who Should Apply: You must have previous customer service experience.

Priority will be given to those who are bilingual in English and French.

If you are fluent in English and Japanese, Korean, Cantonese, Mandarin, Spanish, Italian, German, Arabic, Hebrew, Portuguese, Greek, Hindi, or Punjabi, you will be given "strong consideration."

You must be able to walk long distances, stand for long periods, lift, push and pull items, and provide wheelchair assistance.

Also, you must have availability to work rotating shifts over 24 hours, including on weekends and holidays.

Apply On Air Canada Careers

Ground Support Equipment Technician (ON)

Salary: $39.12 an hour

Company: Air Canada

Location: Toronto, ON

Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma.

Also, you must hold a valid provincial license/endorsement as an Automotive Service Technician, Heavy Duty, and/or Truck and Coach.

An Inter-Provincial Red Seal is preferred, but not required.

You must have a minimum of one year of experience in the trade.

Apply On Air Canada Careers

Stationary Plant Operator — Class 2

Salary: Up to $42.60 an hour

Company: Air Canada

Location: Montreal, QC

Who Should Apply: You must have a Stationary Plant Operator Class 2 license.

Industry-related experience is preferred but not required.

You must be able to work 12-hour shifts with day and night rotations.

Also, you need to be able to obtain a Restricted Area Identification Card (RAIC) and an Airside Vehicle Operator's Permit (AVOP).

Apply On Air Canada Careers

Aircraft Maintenance Engineer

Salary: $27.82 to $44.67 an hour

Company: Air Canada

Location: Ottawa, ON

Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma.

Also, you must have completed a recognized apprenticeship program, and/or have at least four years of industry-related experience.

It's required that you have a Transport Canada AME M2 and a valid driver's license.

You must be able to obtain an airside vehicle operator's permit and a restricted radio operators permit (aviation).

Also, you need to be available to work nights, evenings and days, including on weekends and holidays.

Apply On Air Canada Careers

Ramp Agent Station Attendant — Airport (ON)

Salary: $23.36 an hour, plus $0.50 or $1 an hour for afternoon and night shifts

Company: Air Canada

Location: Toronto, ON

Who Should Apply: You need a valid driver's license and the ability to repetitively lift items weighing 70 pounds.

Also, you must be able to work rotating shift patterns over 24 hours, including weekends and holidays.

Apply On Air Canada Careers

  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

