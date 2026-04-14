Advertisement Content

Canada's guide to the most luxurious bathrooms just inducted these 3 Montreal restaurants

Montreal's in the Cashmere Bathroom Guide!

A beautifully well lit luxury bathroom at Marcus in Montreal

The women's bathroom at Marcus, Montreal.

Courtesy of Sebastian Furtado
Editor, Studio

Restaurants are praised for their menus, their interiors, even their playlists—but rarely for the one space every guest is guaranteed to visit: the bathroom. Despite being one of the most-used rooms in any restaurant, it’s often overlooked. That’s exactly what the Cashmere® Bathroom Guide™ set out to change.

There are three Montreal restaurants to add to your must-try list— and it's not (just) because they make great food. Newly inducted to the coveted Cashmere® Bathroom Guide™, created by Cashmere, Canada’s #1 bathroom tissue, these spots were recognized for elevating the bathroom experience through thoughtful design, cleanliness, and standout amenities.

Depending on how well the bathroom scored, it was awarded one, two or three "Fleurs" — a distinction inspired by the embossed design on Cashmere bathroom tissue.

Bringing her expertise in the Montreal dining scene, official inspector Elise Tastet (founder of Tastet) helped develop the shortlist, evaluate the bathrooms and inform the final selections so they were properly signed off by a local who knows what's up.

A beautiful restaurant bathroom with wood walls, white tile and white basins. Rôtisserie La LuneCourtesy of Gabriel Liviu

Of the three, Rôtisserie La Lune, boasts an upscale washroom to complement its elevated Quebecois rotisserie vibes — earning it two Fleurs for being "beyond expectations and worth a photo opp."

A large, elegant bathroom with stone floor, marble walls and white basins. Île de FranceCourtesy of Sebastian Furtado

Likewise, two Fleurs were awarded to downtown Montreal's Île de France, a sunny French-meets-Atlantic restaurant where even the bathroom has exceptional views.

Ultimately, though, only one Montreal restaurant achieved three Fleurs in this year's Cashmere® Bathroom Guide™ : Marcus. Located on the fourth floor of the Four Seasons Hotel Montreal, this was the only bathroom rated "outstanding and gasp-worthy, worth stopping at the bathroom first."

A large, dramatic restuarant bathroom with dark stone floor and walls. MarcusCourtesy of Sebastian Furtado

Considering that the bathroom is one of the most-visited rooms in any restaurant, it only makes sense to recognize excellence in this critical element of dining out.

If you want to see just how luxurious a bathroom experience can be, check out the Cashmere® Bathroom Guide™. And when you book a table at one of these Montreal spots, don't forget to stop by the bathroom to see what it takes to earn a coveted Fleur (or three!).

LifestyleCanada
Advertisement Content

You can discover Montreal's most luxurious restaurant bathrooms with this exclusive guide

After making a splash in Toronto, the Cashmere® Bathroom Guide™ is coming to Montreal.

I'm a Toronto local and here's my definitive list of the 25 best restaurants in the city

You're only a true Toronto foodie if you've been to at least 10 of these spots.🍽️

This tiny village 1 hour from Toronto is like wandering along the cobbestone streets of London

It's a dreamy hidden gem.

I moved to Canada after it topped global rankings, but I wasn't prepared for what came next

Polar vortex: 1, Me: 0

These are the grocery stores Canadians 'hate' shopping at and Loblaws isn't number one

Some discount retailers made the list.

Old Age Security payment amounts are increasing this month and some people can get over $800

This bump is for April, May and June payments!

This Ontario landmark was named among the top 20 in the world and it beat the Eiffel Tower

It's a road trip from Toronto.

7 of the best Toronto restaurants that got the Matty Matheson stamp of approval

Time to eat, and eat good.🍽️

This Ontario spot is one of the best places to see cherry blossoms in Canada this spring

It's a pastel paradise.

Israeli strike in Lebanon killed Canadian: family

Ontario family mourns Canadian man killed in Israeli attack in Lebanon

These Canadian tax credits could help you get a refund from your tax return

Claiming refundable tax credits could put money in your bank account. 👀

I moved to the UK from Canada and these 7 differences caught me off guard

Thinking about a move? Here's what to expect!