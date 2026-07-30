Here's everything that's open and closed on the August civic holiday in Toronto

A lot of malls and attractions are open.

buildings and trees in toronto skyline at sunset

Toronto skyline at sunset.

Lianhao Qu | Unsplash
Senior Writer

You might be wondering what's closed and what's open in Toronto on August 3 since it's not a statutory holiday.

Many grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, malls and attractions around the city have regular or modified hours, but some places are closed.

The first Monday in August is generally known as the civic holiday in Ontario, though it has different names locally, like Simcoe Day in Toronto.

Even though employers give their employees a holiday on the first Monday in August, employers aren't required to do so by the provincial government.

That means some Ontarians have the day off on Monday, August 3, while others are working.

If you have the day off and want to get groceries, shop at the mall, go to a museum, or do something else in Toronto, here's what you need to know about what's open and closed on the civic holiday.

Grocery stores

Costco: Open between 9 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the civic holiday, but Business Centre locations have no deliveries on August 3.

Walmart: All stores in Toronto are open on August 3.

Loblaws: All locations have regular hours on the civic holiday.

Sobeys: All stores in Toronto are open except for the Todmorden (1015 Broadview Avenue) and Bloor and Islington (3250-3300 Bloor Street West) locations.

Farm Boy: All Farm Boy locations in Toronto are open on August 3, but some stores have modified hours.

These stores are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

  • Front and Bathurst
  • Harbourfront
  • Sugar Wharf

This store is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

  • Leaside

This Farm Boy location is open between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.:

  • Yonge and Soudan

These stores are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

  • College and Bay
  • Dupont
  • Leslieville
  • St. Clair

No Frills: Stores in Toronto are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Food Basics: All stores are open on August 3.

FreshCo: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the civic holiday.

Metro: Stores in Toronto are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Longo's: Only the Longo's Brookfield Place (181 Bay Street) and First Canadian Place (100 King Street West) stores are closed on August 3. The other locations in Toronto are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Whole Foods: The Yorkville location (87 Avenue Rd) is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Liquor stores

LCBO: Some stores are open on the civic holiday, but many locations are closed, including College & Bay, Yonge & King, Queen & Portland, York & Lakeshore, Yonge & Bloor, Parliament & Wellesley, and Dupont & Spadina.

The Beer Store: These Beer Store locations are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on August 3:

  • 452 Bathurst Street
  • 904 Dufferin Street
  • 2153 St. Clair Avenue
  • 2625A Weston Road
  • 529 Oakwood Avenue
  • 3130 Danforth Avenue
  • 2727 Eglinton Avenue East
  • 1089 Kingston Road
  • 3561 Lawrence Avenue East
  • 2360 Kennedy Road
  • 871 Milner Avenue
  • 1718 Wilson Avenue
  • 81 Billy Bishop Way
  • 6212 Yonge Street
  • 3078 Don Mills Road
  • 1-3560 Lakeshore Boulevard West
  • 1530 Albion Road

All other stores are closed.

Pharmacies

Rexall: Most stores are open, but some locations are closed on August 3, including Richmond & Adelaide, First Canadian Place, Metro Court, Commerce Court, Waterpark Place, Broadview & Danforth, Yonge & Melrose, and Keele & Wilson.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Many locations in Toronto are open on the civic holiday, but some Shoppers Drug Mart stores are closed, including University & College, Toronto Dominion Centre, Yonge & King, Yonge & King, Royal Bank Plaza, and Pape & Cosburn.

Malls and shopping centres

Eaton Centre: Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the civic holiday.

Yorkdale: Open between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on August 3.

Shops at Don Mills: Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sherway Gardens: Open between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Promenade Shopping Centre: Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the civic holiday.

Centrepoint Mall: Open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Scarborough Town Centre: Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on August 3.

Things to do

CN Tower: Open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ripley's Aquarium: Open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on August 3.

Royal Ontario Museum: Open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the civic holiday.

Art Gallery of Ontario: Open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Casa Loma: Open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hockey Hall of Fame: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Toronto Zoo: Open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 3.

Bata Shoe Museum: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Allan Gardens Conservatory: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Centennial Park Conservatory: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Riverdale Farm: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Distillery District: Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Aga Khan Museum: Open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Cineplex: Theatres in Toronto are open on the civic holiday.

YMCA: Locations in Toronto are open on holiday hours on August 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Services

Banks: Bank branches are closed on the civic holiday, but ATMs at most locations are open and online banking is available.

Service Canada: Locations in Toronto are closed on August 3.

ServiceOntario: All locations in Toronto are closed on the Civic Holiday, but some services can be accessed online.

311: Toronto's 311 assistance service is available 24/7.

Canada Post: There is no mail delivery or collection on August 3.

Canada Post locations are closed, but post offices that are operated by the private sector, like Shoppers Drug Mart, are open according to business hours.

Transit

TTC: All TTC routes operate on a holiday schedule on the civic holiday, which means subways, buses and streetcars follow the route's Sunday service hours but start earlier at around 6 a.m.

GO Transit: All GO Transit routes operate on the Saturday schedule on August 3. If a route doesn't regularly have Saturday service, there are no trains or buses on the civic holiday.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

whats open in toronto
TorontoCanadaNewsNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Here's everything you need to know about what's open and closed in Toronto on Good Friday

Quite a few grocery stores are open to shoppers on the stat holiday. 👀

Here's everything you need to know about what's open and closed in Toronto on Canada Day

A lot of grocery stores are closed.

Here's everything that's open and closed in Toronto on Victoria Day

The city is doing a free fireworks display!

Here's what's open and closed in Toronto on Easter Sunday

Most grocery stores aren't open for shopping.

Ontario is home to a mini Venice with winding canals and it's a dream spot to live in Canada

It has over 18 kilometres of waterways.

Body of 11-year-old Calgary boy missing for two weeks found in water pipe

Missing 11-year-old Calgary boy found dead in pipe

If I were moving to Toronto these are the only 3 neighbourhoods I would consider living in

Take it from a local...

Snacks sold at Costco stores in Canada are being recalled and you can get a refund

You might have these chocolate bars and croissants at home.

WestJet, flight attendants sign wind-down plan ahead of possible strike

Clock ticks down on WestJet strike deadline

This 2 km white sand beach in Ontario has crystal-clear waters and is 'never crowded'

It's a little slice of summer paradise.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, July 28 are out and there's a $10 million jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you're a winner.

Carney says government has 'taken back control' of immigration

Canada has taken control of immigration: Carney

WestJet flight attendants' union serves airline 72-hour strike notice

WestJet union serves 72-hour strike notice