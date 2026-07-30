Here's everything that's open and closed on the August civic holiday in Toronto
A lot of malls and attractions are open.
You might be wondering what's closed and what's open in Toronto on August 3 since it's not a statutory holiday.
Many grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, malls and attractions around the city have regular or modified hours, but some places are closed.
The first Monday in August is generally known as the civic holiday in Ontario, though it has different names locally, like Simcoe Day in Toronto.
Even though employers give their employees a holiday on the first Monday in August, employers aren't required to do so by the provincial government.
That means some Ontarians have the day off on Monday, August 3, while others are working.
If you have the day off and want to get groceries, shop at the mall, go to a museum, or do something else in Toronto, here's what you need to know about what's open and closed on the civic holiday.
Grocery stores
Costco: Open between 9 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the civic holiday, but Business Centre locations have no deliveries on August 3.
Walmart: All stores in Toronto are open on August 3.
Loblaws: All locations have regular hours on the civic holiday.
Sobeys: All stores in Toronto are open except for the Todmorden (1015 Broadview Avenue) and Bloor and Islington (3250-3300 Bloor Street West) locations.
Farm Boy: All Farm Boy locations in Toronto are open on August 3, but some stores have modified hours.
These stores are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.:
- Front and Bathurst
- Harbourfront
- Sugar Wharf
This store is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- Leaside
This Farm Boy location is open between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.:
- Yonge and Soudan
These stores are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.:
- College and Bay
- Dupont
- Leslieville
- St. Clair
No Frills: Stores in Toronto are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Food Basics: All stores are open on August 3.
FreshCo: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the civic holiday.
Metro: Stores in Toronto are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Longo's: Only the Longo's Brookfield Place (181 Bay Street) and First Canadian Place (100 King Street West) stores are closed on August 3. The other locations in Toronto are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Whole Foods: The Yorkville location (87 Avenue Rd) is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Liquor stores
LCBO: Some stores are open on the civic holiday, but many locations are closed, including College & Bay, Yonge & King, Queen & Portland, York & Lakeshore, Yonge & Bloor, Parliament & Wellesley, and Dupont & Spadina.
The Beer Store: These Beer Store locations are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on August 3:
- 452 Bathurst Street
- 904 Dufferin Street
- 2153 St. Clair Avenue
- 2625A Weston Road
- 529 Oakwood Avenue
- 3130 Danforth Avenue
- 2727 Eglinton Avenue East
- 1089 Kingston Road
- 3561 Lawrence Avenue East
- 2360 Kennedy Road
- 871 Milner Avenue
- 1718 Wilson Avenue
- 81 Billy Bishop Way
- 6212 Yonge Street
- 3078 Don Mills Road
- 1-3560 Lakeshore Boulevard West
- 1530 Albion Road
All other stores are closed.
Pharmacies
Rexall: Most stores are open, but some locations are closed on August 3, including Richmond & Adelaide, First Canadian Place, Metro Court, Commerce Court, Waterpark Place, Broadview & Danforth, Yonge & Melrose, and Keele & Wilson.
Shoppers Drug Mart: Many locations in Toronto are open on the civic holiday, but some Shoppers Drug Mart stores are closed, including University & College, Toronto Dominion Centre, Yonge & King, Yonge & King, Royal Bank Plaza, and Pape & Cosburn.
Malls and shopping centres
Eaton Centre: Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the civic holiday.
Yorkdale: Open between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on August 3.
Shops at Don Mills: Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sherway Gardens: Open between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Promenade Shopping Centre: Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the civic holiday.
Centrepoint Mall: Open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Scarborough Town Centre: Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on August 3.
Things to do
CN Tower: Open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Ripley's Aquarium: Open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on August 3.
Royal Ontario Museum: Open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the civic holiday.
Art Gallery of Ontario: Open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Casa Loma: Open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hockey Hall of Fame: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Toronto Zoo: Open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 3.
Bata Shoe Museum: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Allan Gardens Conservatory: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Centennial Park Conservatory: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Riverdale Farm: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Distillery District: Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Aga Khan Museum: Open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Cineplex: Theatres in Toronto are open on the civic holiday.
YMCA: Locations in Toronto are open on holiday hours on August 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Services
Banks: Bank branches are closed on the civic holiday, but ATMs at most locations are open and online banking is available.
Service Canada: Locations in Toronto are closed on August 3.
ServiceOntario: All locations in Toronto are closed on the Civic Holiday, but some services can be accessed online.
311: Toronto's 311 assistance service is available 24/7.
Canada Post: There is no mail delivery or collection on August 3.
Canada Post locations are closed, but post offices that are operated by the private sector, like Shoppers Drug Mart, are open according to business hours.
Transit
TTC: All TTC routes operate on a holiday schedule on the civic holiday, which means subways, buses and streetcars follow the route's Sunday service hours but start earlier at around 6 a.m.
GO Transit: All GO Transit routes operate on the Saturday schedule on August 3. If a route doesn't regularly have Saturday service, there are no trains or buses on the civic holiday.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.