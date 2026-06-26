Here's everything you need to know about what's open and closed in Toronto on Canada Day
A lot of grocery stores are closed.
Since it's a stat holiday federally and provincially, you might be wondering what's closed and what's open in Toronto on Canada Day.
That includes grocery stores, malls, attractions, government services and other places around the city.
This year, Canada Day is on Wednesday, July 1, and many Ontarians have the day off work.
So, here's everything you need to know about what's open and closed in Toronto on Canada Day, including where you can see fireworks for free!
Grocery stores
Costco: Costco is closed on Canada Day, including the Business Centre location in Scarborough.
Loblaws: Most Loblaws stores in Toronto are closed, but the Carlton Street (60 Carlton Street) and St. Clair West (396 St. Clair Avenue West) locations are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the St. Clair East (12 St. Clair Avenue East) store is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 1.
Walmart: All of the Walmart stores in Toronto are closed on Canada Day.
Sobeys: Most stores are closed, but the Yonge and Ballio (22 Balliol Street) and High Park (199 Roncesvalles Avenue) locations are open.
No Frills: Locations are closed on July 1.
FreshCo: Stores are closed.
Farm Boy: Most of the Farm Boy stores in Toronto are closed on Canada Day, but 777 Bay Street is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 81 St. Clair Avenue East is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and 207 Queens Quay West and 100 Queens Quay East are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Metro: All stores are closed except for the College Park location (444 Yonge Street), which is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Food Basics: Most stores are closed on July 1.
Longo's: Some Longo's stores are open on Canada Day. You can shop at these locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- 111 Elizabeth Street
- 111 St Clair Avenue West
- 93 Laird Drive
- 1100 King Street West
- 15 York Street
- 1055 The Queensway
- 4841 Yonge Street
- 808 York Mills Road
T&T: T&T Supermarket in Promenade Shopping Centre is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 1.
Whole Foods: The Yorkville location (87 Avenue Road) is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Canada Day.
Rabba: All locations are open 24/7.
Liquor stores
LCBO: Closed on Canada Day.
The Beer Store: Some stores are open on Canada Day. You can shop at these The Beer Store locations in Toronto from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 1:
- 1718 Wilson Avenue
- 81 Billy Bishop Way
- 6212 Yonge Street
- 3078 Don Mills
- 3130 Danforth Avenue
- 2727 Eglinton Avenue East
- 1089 Kingston Road
- 3561 Lawrence Avenue East
- 2360 Kennedy Road
- 871 Milner Avenue
- 452 Bathurst Street
- 904 Dufferin Street
- 2153 St. Clair Avenue
- 2625A Weston Road
Pharmacies
Shoppers Drug Mart: Most of the Shoppers Drug Mart locations in Toronto are open on July 1.
Rexall: A lot of stores are closed on Canada Day. But these locations are open:
- College Park — 777 Bay Street
- Queen & University — 250 University Avenue
- Dundas & Spadina — 285 Spadina Avenue
- Yonge & Richmond — 159 Yonge Street
- Spadina & College — 474 Spadina Avenue
- Church/Wellesley — 63 Wellesley Street East
- Church & Front — 63 Front Street East
- Hazelton Lanes — 87 Avenue Road
- Parliament & Winchester — 539 Parliament Street
- Greenwin Square — 345 Bloor Street
- Queen & Dovercourt — 1093 Queen West
- Dundas/Gladstone — 1421 Dundas Street West
- St. Clair Centre — 2 St.Clair Avenue East
- Forest Hill — 393 Spadina Road
- Galleria SC — 1245 Dupont Street
- Moore Park Plaza — 325 Moore Avenue
- Yonge/Eglinton — 2300 Yonge Street
- Eglinton/Bathurst — 901 Eglinton Avenue West
- Hullmark — 4789 Yonge Street
- Willowdale — 288 Sheppard Avenue East
- Richview Plaza — 250 Wincott Drive
- Eglinton & Brimley — 2682 Eglinton Avenue East
Malls and shopping centres
Eaton Centre: Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Canada Day.
Yorkdale: Closed.
Shops at Don Mills: Closed on Canada Day.
Sherway Gardens: Closed on July 1.
Promenade Shopping Centre: Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Canada Day.
Centrepoint Mall: Closed.
Scarborough Town Centre: Closed on July 1.
Attractions
Ashbridges Bay Park: The Canada Day fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay Park starts at 10 p.m. on July 1.
Harbourfront Centre: A fireworks show at Harbourfront Centre starts at 10:45 p.m. on Canada Day.
CN Tower: Open from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Ripley's Aquarium: Open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 1.
Royal Ontario Museum: Open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Canada Day.
Art Gallery of Ontario: Open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Casa Loma: Open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hockey Hall of Fame: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Toronto Zoo: Open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Canada Day.
Bata Shoe Museum: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Allan Gardens Conservatory: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 1.
Centennial Park Conservatory: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Riverdale Farm: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Distillery District: Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Aga Khan Museum: Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cineplex: Theatres in Toronto are open on Canada Day.
Services
Banks: Banks in Toronto are closed on Canada Day, but ATMs and online banking are still accessible.
ServiceOntario: All of the ServiceOntario locations in Toronto are closed on Canada Day, but some services are available online.
Service Canada: All Service Canada locations in Toronto are closed on July 1.
311: Toronto's 311 assistance service is available 24/7.
Canada Post: Canada Post is not collecting or delivering mail on Canada Day. But some privately operated post offices, including those in Shoppers Drug Mart stores, are open on July 1 during regular business hours.
Transit
TTC: All TTC routes operate on a holiday schedule on Canada Day, which means subways, buses and streetcars follow the route's Sunday service hours but start earlier at around 6 a.m.
13 Avenue Road buses divert to St. George Station because of Canada Day celebrations at Queen's Park. 97AB Yonge buses also divert due to a Canada Day event.
22 Coxwell buses extend south on Coxwell Avenue and east on Lake Shore Boulevard East to connect with the 92 Woodbine South route for the Canada Day fireworks at Ashbridges Bay.
91 Woodbine, 93 Parkview Hills, 70A O'Connor and 87 Cosburn buses have temporary route changes because of a Canada Day parade.
GO Transit: All GO Transit routes operate on the Saturday schedule on Canada Day. If a route doesn't regularly have Saturday service, no trains or buses run on July 1.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.