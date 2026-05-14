Here's everything that's open and closed in Toronto on Victoria Day
The city is doing a free fireworks display!
Victoria Day is a statutory holiday both federally and provincially.
A lot of grocery stores, liquor stores, malls and attractions are open, but some places and services are closed in Toronto.
This year, Victoria Day is on Monday, May 18, and if you have the day off work, you might be thinking about getting groceries, shopping at a mall, visiting a museum or watching fireworks.
So, here's what you need to know about what's closed and what's open in Toronto on Victoria Day.
Grocery stores
Costco: All Costco stores are closed on Victoria Day, including Business Centre locations.
Loblaws: Most stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., which are reduced hours.
But the 12 St. Clair Avenue East and 396 St. Clair Avenue West locations are closed.
Walmart: Stores are open on Victoria Day.
You can shop at these locations from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.:
- Dufferin Mall — 900 Dufferin Street
- Etobicoke — 165 N Queen Street
- Rexdale — 2245 Islington Avenue
These locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.:
- Scarborough — 5995 Steeles Avenue East
- Stockyards — 2525 St Clair Avenue West
- North Park — 1305 Lawrence Avenue West
- Sheridan — 2202 Jane Street
- Scarborough (South) — 3132 Eglinton Avenue East
- Downsview — 3757 Keele Street
- Scarborough (Central) — 300 Borough Drive
- Agincourt — 3850 Sheppard Avenue East
- Scarborough (East) — 799 Milner Avenue
- Scarborough (West) — 1900 Eglinton Avenue East
This store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- Downtown (East) — 1000 Gerrard Street East
Sobeys: Locations in Toronto are open on May 18.
You can shop at these stores from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Danforth — 2451 Danforth Avenue East
- Todmorden — 1015 Broadview Avenue
- Yonge and Balliol — 22 Balliol Street
- Urban Fresh Spadina — 22 Fort York Boulevard
- Urban Fresh Rosebury Square — 145 Marlee Avenue
- Queensway — 125 The Queensway
- Bloor and Islington — 3250-3300 Bloor Street West
Also, the Urban Fresh High Park (199 Roncesvalles Avenue) store is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
No Frills: Locations are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., which are reduced hours.
FreshCo: Stores in Toronto are closed.
Farm Boy: Some Farm Boy locations in Toronto are open on Victoria Day.
This store is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.:
- College and Bay — 777 Bay Street
This location is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.:
- St. Clair — 81 St. Clair Avenue East
These locations are open from 8 a.m to 10 p.m.:
- Front and Bathurst — 29 Bathurst Street
- Harbourfront — 207 Queens Quay West
- Sugar Wharf — 100 Queens Quay East
These stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- Leslieville — 1005 Lake Shore Boulevard East
- Leaside — 147 Laird Drive
Metro: Most stores are open on Victoria Day.
Food Basics: Most stores are open.
Longo's: These Longo's stores in Toronto are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 18:
- Elizabeth — 111 Elizabeth Street
- Imperial Plaza — 111 St Clair Avenue West
- Leaside — 93 Laird Drive
- Liberty Village — 1100 King Street West
- Maple Leaf Square — 15 York Street
- Queensway — 1055 The Queensway
- York Mills — 808 York Mills Road
Rabba: All locations are open 24/7.
Whole Foods: The Yorkville location (87 Avenue Road) is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Victoria Day.
Liquor stores
LCBO: All stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Victoria Day.
The Beer Store: These are The Beer Store's locations in Toronto open on Victoria Day:
- 1-3560 Lakeshore Boulevard West
- Etobicoke 1530 Albion Road
- 3130 Danforth Avenue
- 2727 Eglinton Avenue East
- 3561 Lawrence Avenue East
- 2360 Kennedy Road
- 871 Milner Avenue
- 452 Bathurst Street
- 2153 St. Clair Avenue
- 2625A Weston Road
Hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at these stores.
Malls
Eaton Centre: Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Victoria Day.
Yorkdale: Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Shops at Don Mills: Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 18.
Sherway Gardens: Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Promenade Shopping Centre: Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Victoria Day.
Centrepoint Mall: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Scarborough Town Centre: Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Attractions
Ashbridges Bay Park: The City of Toronto's free fireworks display starts at 10 p.m. at Ashbridges Bay Park.
CN Tower: Open from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Ripley's Aquarium: Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Royal Ontario Museum: Open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on May 18.
Art Gallery of Ontario: Open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Casa Loma: Open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hockey Hall of Fame: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Toronto Zoo: Open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Victoria Day.
Bata Shoe Museum: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Allan Gardens Conservatory: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 18.
Centennial Park Conservatory: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Riverdale Farm: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Aga Khan Museum: Open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Cineplex: Theatres in Toronto are open on Victoria Day.
Services
Banks: Banks in Toronto are closed on Victoria Day, but ATMs and online banking are still available.
ServiceOntario: All ServiceOntario locations in Toronto are closed on Victoria Day, but some services can be done online.
Service Canada: All Service Canada locations in Toronto are closed on May 18.
311: Toronto's 311 assistance service is available 24/7.
Canada Post: Canada Post is not collecting or delivering mail on Victoria Day. But some privately operated post offices, including those in Shoppers Drug Mart stores, are open on May 18.
Transit
TTC: All TTC routes operate on a holiday schedule on May 18, which means subways, buses and streetcars follow Sunday service hours and start earlier at around 6 a.m.
Line 6 Finch West LRT service is replaced by shuttle buses, but there are no subway closures on Victoria Day.
GO Transit: All GO Transit routes operate on the Saturday schedule on May 18. If a route doesn't regularly have Saturday service, no trains or buses are running on Victoria Day.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.