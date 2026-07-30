Defence to appeal murder verdict in killing of Quebec couple in Dominica
The defence lawyer for the two American men convicted of murdering Quebec filmmaker and entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and his partner in Dominica says they are appealing the verdict.
Ravi Rajcoomar, the lead counsel for Jonathan Lehrer and Robert Thomas Snyder Jr., says he will pursue several grounds of appeal.
Lehrer and Snyder were found guilty this week of murdering Langlois and his partner, Dominique Marchand, in 2023.
Rajcoomar says the two men have not yet been sentenced.
Langlois and Marchand's bodies were found in a burnt-out car near the luxury resort they owned in the Caribbean nation.
Court documents show that Lehrer was in a dispute with Langlois dating back several years over the use of a public road that crossed his property and led to the Quebec couple’s luxury ecotourism resort.
In initial reports, authorities identified one of the accused as Snider, but court documents reviewed by The Canadian Press spell it as Snyder.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2026.
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