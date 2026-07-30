Defence to appeal murder verdict in killing of Quebec couple in Dominica

Defence to appeal Dominica murder verdict
Defence to appeal Dominica murder verdict
Jonathan Lehrer, centre, leaves court after being denied bail on charges related to the killings of Canadian businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner, Dominique Marchand, in Roseau, Dominica, Thursday, April 18, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Clyde Jno Baptiste
Writer

The defence lawyer for the two American men convicted of murdering Quebec filmmaker and entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and his partner in Dominica says they are appealing the verdict.

Ravi Rajcoomar, the lead counsel for Jonathan Lehrer and Robert Thomas Snyder Jr., says he will pursue several grounds of appeal.

Lehrer and Snyder were found guilty this week of murdering Langlois and his partner, Dominique Marchand, in 2023.

Rajcoomar says the two men have not yet been sentenced.

Langlois and Marchand's bodies were found in a burnt-out car near the luxury resort they owned in the Caribbean nation.

Court documents show that Lehrer was in a dispute with Langlois dating back several years over the use of a public road that crossed his property and led to the Quebec couple’s luxury ecotourism resort.

In initial reports, authorities identified one of the accused as Snider, but court documents reviewed by The Canadian Press spell it as Snyder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Ontario is home to a mini Venice with winding canals and it's a dream spot to live in Canada

It has over 18 kilometres of waterways.

Body of 11-year-old Calgary boy missing for two weeks found in water pipe

Missing 11-year-old Calgary boy found dead in pipe

If I were moving to Toronto these are the only 3 neighbourhoods I would consider living in

Take it from a local...

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, July 28 are out and there's a $10 million jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you're a winner.

Snacks sold at Costco stores in Canada are being recalled and you can get a refund

You might have these chocolate bars and croissants at home.

WestJet, flight attendants sign wind-down plan ahead of possible strike

Clock ticks down on WestJet strike deadline

Carney says government has 'taken back control' of immigration

Canada has taken control of immigration: Carney

This 2 km white sand beach in Ontario has crystal-clear waters and is 'never crowded'

It's a little slice of summer paradise.

7 reasons why I would never move to Vancouver (as a Toronto local)

I can see the comments starting already...💭