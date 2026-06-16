Black groups say Montreal police racism allegations deserve public inquiry
A coalition of Black community groups has joined calls for an independent public inquiry into racism within Montreal's police force.
Members of the Afro Youth Summit issued the call today following allegations of racist behaviour by members of a police patrol unit in the multicultural neighbourhood of Montréal-Nord.
Police leadership said Friday that they had dismantled the unit, removed 14 officers from patrol duties and suspended two others who are being investigated for potential Criminal Code violations.
The Afro Youth Summit says the inquiry should examine not only the Montreal police but also other police forces that have been the subject of court rulings involving racial profiling.
Montreal's mayor and the city's opposition party, as well as the Québec solidaire provincial party have also called for an independent inquiry, while the Quebec Liberals want provincial police to step in.
Quebec's domestic security minister said Monday he would appoint an observer to oversee the internal investigation being carried out by the Montreal police department.
La Presse and Radio-Canada reported that among the allegations are that officers cut the hair of racialized citizens to turn it into "trophies." Police Chief Fady Dagher has said the reports of haircutting were "part of the allegations."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2026.
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