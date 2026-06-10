Tributes pour in for OPP constable killed in line of duty in northern Ontario
Canada's public safety minister is one of several officials offering condolences after an Ontario Provincial Police constable was killed in the line of duty in northern Ontario.
Gary Anandasangaree says on social media he was deeply saddened to hear of Const. Tarun Bali's death in the town of Hearst, about 520 kilometres east of Thunder Bay.
The OPP says Bali was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon as officers were conducting an investigation and the 29-year-old later died.
The union representing uniformed and civilian members of the OPP, as well as OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, also shared tributes on social media.
Police say one person is in custody but they have not shared further details.
Bali had been with the OPP for 2 1/2 years and was assigned to central Ontario's Dufferin detachment but was on deployment with the James Bay detachment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2026.
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