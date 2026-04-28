OPP officer dead after crash in Cobourg: police

OPP officer dead after crash on Highway 401 in Cobourg: police
OPP officer dead after crash in Cobourg: police
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

Sgt. Brandon Malcolm was a respected police officer whose life was "taken far too soon" while on duty in a highway crash east of Toronto, said Ontario Provincial Police commissioner Thomas Carrique on Monday.

"Hearts are broken," Carrique told a news conference.

Officers were called earlier in the day to reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Highway 401 in Cobourg. Malcolm, who joined the OPP in 2020, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carrique said Malcolm was an accomplished member who took part in the police service's Golden Helmets motorcycle team. The team travels the province putting on shows at fairs, festivals and parades -- showcasing "superb riding skills."

"His career goal was to become a police officer," he said. "I will be forever grateful to him for his service. He has been taken far too soon under such tragic circumstances."

In an online statement, David Sabatini, president of the Ontario Provincial Police Association, said Malcolm's death is a reminder of the dangers police face. 

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also wrote on social media that his thoughts were with Malcolm's loved ones.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances of the crash. Carrique said while it's early, there's no evidence to suggest another vehicle was involved.

Highway 401 remains closed in both directions between Cobourg and Port Hope.

Anyone with further information, including witnesses or those with video footage, is asked to contact the OPP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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