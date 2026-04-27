Lotto Max winner bought a ticket at the grocery store and won $1 million

She put the lottery ticket in her purse and forgot about it!

lotto max winner Drita Zeqiri holding $1 million cheque

Lotto Max winner Drita Zeqiri.

Lotto Spot
Senior Writer

This new Lotto Max winner got a $1 million Maxmillions prize.

She purchased the ticket at a grocery store, then forgot she had it in her purse!

It was recently announced that Drita Zeqiri of Manitoba won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million in the Lotto Max draw on March 31, 2026.

Zeqiri bought the winning Lotto Max ticket from the Real Canadian Superstore at 215 St. Anne's Road in Winnipeg.

The Lotto Max winning numbers that won her the $1 million Maxmillions prize were 8, 9, 16, 31, 36, 37 and 38.

Zeqiri forgot she had the ticket because she tucked it in her purse after buying it from the grocery store. So, she hadn't checked her numbers.

"I was at a store with my daughter-in-law and grandson, and when we went to pay, I saw it in my purse," she told Lotto Spot. "I gave it to the cashier to scan, and when I checked the screen, I thought it said I'd won a dollar."

That's when the cashier told Zeqiri that there were zeroes, and it wasn't just a $1 win.

"I couldn't believe it," she said. "I screamed and jumped up and down."

Zeqiri revealed that everyone in the store stared at her when she screamed and jumped, but she didn't care. Then, she left the store with her daughter-in-law and grandson so they could go celebrate.

“This is the second time I was ever this happy," she said. "The first was when I came to Canada. It was my dream."

"Now, I have won $1 million," Zeqiri continued.

She also expressed her love for Canada and said it's "the best country in the world with the best people in the world."

Zeqiri told Lotto Spot that she can't describe how happy she feels because of this Lotto Max win, but she's looking forward to enjoying it with her loved ones.

"Right now, I'm going to put it in the bank," she said. "I'm going to make some plans to share it with my kids and put it towards my retirement."

READ NEXT: Ontario Lotto Max winners got an $80M jackpot and checked the numbers with pen and paper

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

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  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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