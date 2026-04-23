Ontario Lotto Max winners got an $80M jackpot and checked the numbers with pen and paper
This is the biggest Lotto Max jackpot that's ever been won in Ontario!
Lotto Max winners in Ontario scored $80 million with a shared ticket.
These friends have been playing the lottery together for years and finally got the jackpot!
OLG just announced that Greg S. and Krys P. of London won $80 million in the Lotto Max draw on December 30, 2025.
It's the first time the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot has been won in Ontario.
The winning ticket was purchased at Happy Day's Mini Mart on Aldersbrook Road in London.
For the December 30 draw, the Lotto Max winning numbers were 5, 21, 32, 38, 43, 44 and 45.
Greg and Krys immigrated to Canada from Europe in the 1990s and met in an English as a Second Language class after arriving in Canada.
They have been playing the lottery together for many years, but only buy tickets when the jackpots are high and use Quick Pick to select numbers.
Greg checked their Lotto Max ticket with pen and paper after the draw.
"One by one, I circled my numbers to see if they matched the winning numbers until I realized I circled them all," he told OLG.
When he noticed that he matched all the winning numbers, he told his wife he thought the ticket was a winner.
"Then I checked using the OLG app because I didn't know how much we won," Greg said. "I saw the words Big Winner and the number 80, but I didn't believe it at first."
He checked the ticket again and realized that $80 million was on the screen.
Krys revealed that he had just woken up when Greg's wife called and asked him if he'd checked the Lotto Max numbers.
"I checked it with my wife and saw we matched all the numbers," he said. "I went over to Greg's to check the ticket together and shake his hand. He is the one who always took the time to go to the store and buy our tickets."
Greg and Krys told OLG that they never expected to win a jackpot like this, even though they've been playing the lottery for years.
Lotto Max winners Greg S. and Krys P. with an $80 million cheque.Courtesy of OLG
"Once the initial shock wore off, my focus shifted to planning," Greg said.
He plans on buying a new home, spending more time with the family and travelling to Japan, New Zealand and Australia now that he's a millionaire.
Krys said his life will change but he still wants to live as normally as possible.
"I worked hard for my life in Canada. Now I can spend more time travelling and being with my kids," he said. "I'm still shocked. I've never seen money like this in my life."
Krys told OLG that he also plans to purchase a new home and a car.
“We came to Canada many years ago in search of the Canadian dream and a better life," Greg said. "Winning this prize feels unimaginable. It's amazing."
Greg said the win allows them to secure the futures of generations of their families.
"At the same time, we plan to continue living simply, sharing this blessing and enjoying it with the people we love most."
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.