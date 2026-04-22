Youth invites finding of guilt in terror case

Youth invites finding of guilt in alleged terrorism plot against Jewish people
Youth invites finding of guilt in terror case
The Ottawa courthouse is seen on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle
Writer

An Ottawa youth is inviting a judge to find him guilty of terrorism charges stemming from an alleged plan to attack Jewish people. 

The development came in an Ontario court Wednesday before a trial for the young person and a co-accused was set to begin. 

The youth, who cannot be identified due to his age, pleaded not guilty to four charges, but he admits to a statement of facts and invites the court to find him guilty.

The unusual move preserves his appeal rights concerning the pretrial exclusion of certain evidence in the case.

The four charges are:

— conspiracy to commit murder for the benefit of, at the direction of or in association with a terrorist group;

— facilitating terrorist activity by making available and exchanging instructional material and propaganda;

— instructing a person to carry out terrorist activity against Jewish persons; and

— facilitating terrorist activity by possessing explosive substances, specifically acetone, an oxidizer and metal ball bearings.

The approximately 50-page statement of facts in the case has been given to Superior Court Justice Ian Carter to review.

Neither the young person nor his co-accused can be named due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The youth inviting the court to find him guilty was arrested in December 2023. At the time, the RCMP recognized the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, the Ottawa police, the Ontario Provincial Police anti-terrorism section and others for their help.

The second young person was arrested in February 2024.

He is charged with conspiracy to commit murder through involvement with a terrorist group, as well as facilitating terrorist activity by making available instructional material and propaganda and by seeking to acquire a prohibited firearm.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2026. 

By Jim Bronskill | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Mexico gunman in B.C. tour group's photo

B.C. tourists smile at Mexico pyramid. Behind them, a gunman, moments before killing

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 21 are out and there's a $40 million jackpot

Check your tickets!

These companies were just named Canada's top employers for 2026 and here's why

Some well-known employers like IKEA, Loblaws, Parks Canada and UBC made the list.

8 Metrolinx jobs in Toronto and the GTA that pay up to $164,000 a year and $44 an hour

The transit agency operates GO Transit and UP Express in Ontario.

Gunman at Mexico pyramids kills Canadian tourist

Canadian tourist killed, another injured after gunman opens fire at Mexico pyramids

Security boosted after Canadian killed in Mexico

Mexico boosts security at tourist spots after Canadian killed, others hurt on pyramid

6 things to skip if you're visiting Calgary for the first time, and what to do instead

Take it from a rookie like me and avoid these overhyped Calgary spots.👇

U.S. can't dictate terms of trade talks: Carney

Carney says the U.S. can't dictate the terms of trade talks ahead of CUSMA review

Carney reshapes Canada-U.S. advisory committee

Carney names members of new advisory committee on Canada-U.S. economic relations

CPAC cancels two flagship news programs

CPAC cancels two news programs, cites ‘accelerating revenue decline’