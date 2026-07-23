Lawyers present arguments in trial of man accused of killing daughter in New York

Lawyers to present arguments in Frattolin trial
Lawyers to present arguments in Frattolin trial
Luciano Frattolin, left, is accompanied by Deputy Public Defender Eric Weyand, during a court appearance at the Essex County Court in Elizabethtown, N.Y., on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

Lawyers are expected to make their opening arguments this morning in the trial of a man accused of killing his nine-year-old daughter in 2025 during a trip to New York.

Luciano Frattolin is charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse in the death of Melina Frattolin.

Frattolin has pleaded not guilty to both charges and has been held without bail since his arrest in July 2025.

New York State Police said they found inconsistencies in the 45-year-old's account after he reported his daughter had been abducted.

The body of the nine-year-old girl who lived with her mother in Montreal was discovered in a wooded area near Ticonderoga, N.Y.

Police alleged Frattolin drowned his daughter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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