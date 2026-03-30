Ontario's April weather forecast says it'll be cooler than normal with a bit of snow
We're not done with wintry weather just yet!
Ontario's weather forecast for April has revealed what you can expect during each week.
The month will have some warmth but cooler-than-normal temperatures overall and even a bit of snow!
In the Canadian edition of the Old Farmer's Almanac, there are monthly forecasts for every province that include overviews of the month and weekly breakdowns of the weather conditions.
Ontario's forecast region spans the central and southern parts of the province, from Thunder Bay to Sudbury, across to Ottawa, through Toronto and down to Windsor.
The average temperature this month is expected to be 5 C, and that's 1 C below normal for the province in April.
About 75 millimetres of precipitation, which includes rain and snow, is expected in Ontario. That's five millimetres above average for the month.
From April 1 to April 8, it'll be rainy but warm in Ontario.
Between April 9 and April 15, there will be showers and then sunny conditions. But temperatures will be cold, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
Rain and snow showers are forecast from April 16 to April 25. There will also be sunny conditions and chilly temperatures that week.
Then, between April 26 and April 30, there will be a few showers and cool temperatures.
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, both April and May will be cooler than normal in Ontario. So, if you were looking forward to warmer temperatures now that it's spring, you'll have to wait to feel the heat.
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This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.