A cold front is bringing snow, ice and cooler temperatures to Ontario this weekend

It's forecast to "interrupt" spring warmth.

toronto street with cars during light snowfall

Flurries in Toronto.

Alexa Portoraro | Unsplash
Senior Writer

Ontario's weather is forecast to be a little wintry this weekend.

That includes snow, ice, lake-effect flurries and colder temperatures.

A new forecast by The Weather Network revealed that winter-like conditions are going to "interrupt" spring warmth in Ontario.

This weekend, a cold front will move across the province, dropping temperatures and bringing late April snow.

On Saturday, April 18, the eastern and southern parts of Ontario will get heavy rain and mild temperatures, while northern Ontario gets snow and icy precipitation.

Then, on Sunday, April 19, the cold front will drop temperatures across the province. Daytime highs are expected to be in the low to mid-single digits.

Cities like Toronto, Ottawa, and Windsor will have daytime highs between 5 C and 8 C which are "well below seasonal." Overnight lows could be 0 C or even colder.

With the drop in temperature, rain could mix with wet snow in southern Ontario on Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Flurries are expected in the region, along with localized lake-effect flurries in places east of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

The Weather Network said there won't be any significant accumulation from the wet snow and flurries in southern Ontario.

On Monday, April 20, it'll feel more like mid-March than the end of April with chilly temperatures.

That's because the storm track is expected to shift, bringing colder Prairie systems into the province and keeping temperatures below normal.

Also, near-seasonal and cooler-than-seasonal temperatures are expected to continue into early May, according to The Weather Network.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

toronto weatherontario weather
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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