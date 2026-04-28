Ontario's May weather forecast reveals which days will be sunny and warm
The month will be cooler than normal but warm temperatures are still in the forecast.
A new May forecast for the province has details about weather conditions throughout the month.
Even though Ontario's weather will be cooler than normal overall, there will still be sunshine and warm temperatures.
You can find monthly forecasts for every province in the Canadian edition of the Old Farmer's Almanac.
It features overviews of the month and weekly breakdowns of what the weather will be like.
Ontario's forecast region includes the central and southern parts of the province, from Thunder Bay to Sudbury, across to Ottawa, through Toronto and all the way down to Windsor.
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the month of May will be cooler than normal in Ontario, with above-normal precipitation in the northern parts of the region and below-normal rainfall in the south.
The average temperature for the month is forecast to be 11 C, which is 1 C below seasonal.
The forecast calls for 90 millimetres of precipitation throughout the month of May. That's 30 millimetres above average in the north and 10 millimetres below average in the south.
From May 1 to May 9, it will be sunny, but then showers move into the province. Temperatures are forecast to be cool that week.
There will be sunny conditions and warm temperatures during the week of May 10 to May 16.
Between May 17 and May 25, a few rain showers and cool temperatures are forecast.
Then, from May 26 to May 31, there will be scattered thunderstorms and warm temperatures in southern Ontario.
If you want summer-like heat, the Old Farmer's Almanac said that the province won't get it until the end of June!
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