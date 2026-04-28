Ontario's May weather forecast reveals which days will be sunny and warm

The month will be cooler than normal but warm temperatures are still in the forecast.

pink and green flowering trees in front of cn tower in toronto. right: rideaul canal beside fairmont chateau laurier hotel in ottawa

CN Tower in Toronto. Right: Rideau Canal in Ottawa.

Aravindth | Unsplash, D21_Gallery | Unsplash
Senior Writer

A new May forecast for the province has details about weather conditions throughout the month.

Even though Ontario's weather will be cooler than normal overall, there will still be sunshine and warm temperatures.

You can find monthly forecasts for every province in the Canadian edition of the Old Farmer's Almanac.

It features overviews of the month and weekly breakdowns of what the weather will be like.

Ontario's forecast region includes the central and southern parts of the province, from Thunder Bay to Sudbury, across to Ottawa, through Toronto and all the way down to Windsor.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the month of May will be cooler than normal in Ontario, with above-normal precipitation in the northern parts of the region and below-normal rainfall in the south.

The average temperature for the month is forecast to be 11 C, which is 1 C below seasonal.

The forecast calls for 90 millimetres of precipitation throughout the month of May. That's 30 millimetres above average in the north and 10 millimetres below average in the south.

From May 1 to May 9, it will be sunny, but then showers move into the province. Temperatures are forecast to be cool that week.

There will be sunny conditions and warm temperatures during the week of May 10 to May 16.

Between May 17 and May 25, a few rain showers and cool temperatures are forecast.

Then, from May 26 to May 31, there will be scattered thunderstorms and warm temperatures in southern Ontario.

If you want summer-like heat, the Old Farmer's Almanac said that the province won't get it until the end of June!

READ NEXT: Ontario's early summer forecast reveals that some places will get below seasonal temps

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

ontario weather
Canada News
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Ontario's April weather forecast says it'll be cooler than normal with a bit of snow

We're not done with wintry weather just yet!

Ontario's weather forecast for March reveals there'll be snow, rain and warmth on these days

You can expect snow even after the spring season starts! ❄️🌷

A new Ontario spring forecast says it'll be a 'slow start' with snow, ice and cold temps

Don't expect consistent mild weather. 👀

This monthly winter forecast for Ontario tells you which days will be snowy and 'very cold'

A lot of snowstorms and snowy periods are expected in Ontario!

This park near Toronto has a boardwalk trail and dreamy swing bridge right over a waterfall

It's reopening soon!

This hidden park near Toronto is a cherry blossom oasis with Japanese bridges and zen gardens

It's like a spring trip to Japan.

Your federal benefit payments could be delayed or stopped soon and here's why

These benefits offer thousands of dollars.

Carney unveils Canada's 1st sovereign wealth fund

Prime Minister Mark Carney announces Canada's 1st sovereign wealth fund

Lotto Max winner bought a ticket at the grocery store and won $1 million

She put the lottery ticket in her purse and forgot about it!

These grocery stores in Canada have the lowest prices, according to Canadian shoppers

"Where they're cheap on one item, they're expensive on another."

This is how a sovereign wealth fund works

Canada is getting a sovereign wealth fund. What does that mean and how do they work?

10 Zellers core memories every Canadian Millennial has (prepare to be nostalgic AF)

Where the lowest price was the law. 🚓

I left Vancouver and forgot about these 9 specific things until I came back to visit

It's the little things... 🥹

I did my grocery shopping at Safeway, Superstore, and Choices — the costs were so different

Here's where to shop if you want to save money.👇💸