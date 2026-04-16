Ontario's early summer forecast reveals that some places will get below seasonal temps
Summer might take a while to heat up.
An early summer forecast is out now for Canada.
It includes details about what Ontario's weather will be like during the season.
According to The Weather Network's new summer weather sneak peek, the season could divide the country between warm weather and cooler temperatures.
The late spring and early summer weather pattern is now coming into focus, and the early summer pattern gives meteorologists insight into what the season could be like overall.
Warmer temperatures are expected in the western and northern parts of the country because of ridging high pressure.
Cooler and more unsettled weather is expected in the eastern parts of Canada. But the trough that could cause chilly temperatures in the east should move west through the summer as the Atlantic Ocean warms.
According to The Weather Network, temperatures are forecast to be normal in northern Ontario at the beginning of the summer season.
That includes Thunder Bay, Moosonee, Peanwanuk, Fort Severn, Dryden, Kenora and nearby places.
Below seasonal temperatures are forecast in central and southern Ontario during early summer.
That includes Toronto, the GTA, Windsor, Niagara, Ottawa, North Bay, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins and the surrounding areas.
There is uncertainty about where the trough of cooler air will set up, The Weather Network revealed. It could be over the Great Lakes in Ontario, or to the west of the province and over the Prairies.
The location of the trough will influence which parts of the country get the coolest temperatures this summer.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.