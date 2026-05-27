Canada's new summer forecast reveals that it's going to be a temperature 'tug of war'

Some places will get early summer heat. ☀️

people in water at sandy beach in vancouver. right: toronto skyline behind trees during sunset

Beach in Vancouver. Right: Toronto skyline at sunset.

Gabe | Unsplash, Lianhao Qu | Unsplash
Senior Writer

A new summer forecast just revealed that a "tug of war" season is expected.

Canada's weather will feature early heat in some parts of the country, while other places get cooler temperatures.

According to The Weather Network, this year's summer season might "simmer instead of sizzle" because a changeable pattern is expected across much of the country.

That doesn't mean summer is cancelled in Canada, but many places won't get consistent warmth even though the season will be "pleasant" overall.

Now, let's get into what you need to know about the new summer forecast in each province.

B.C.'s weather is forecast to start with early warmth this summer. Heat waves are likely, but there won't be a "prolonged heat dome" this year, according to The Weather Network.

Despite being one of the hottest parts of the country this summer, it's expected that the warmth will fade earlier heading into September.

Alberta is also forecast to be one of the warmest parts of Canada this year, especially early in the season. But periods of "significant heat" will likely be interrupted by cooler temperatures and rain.

Summer is forecast to start with above seasonal warmth in Saskatchewan and Manitoba during June.

Periods of heat are expected throughout the season, but with some interruptions. Warmth will "dominate" in the west, with cooler temperatures further east.

Ontario's weather is forecast to be "on-again, off-again" this summer. That's because heat will build, but then be interrupted by more days with rain showers and thunderstorms.

The Weather Network said cooler-than-normal water of the Great Lakes is expected to bring chilly temperatures along shorelines during the early summer.

But temperatures might be closer to seasonal overall this summer in Ontario.

A changeable season is forecast in Quebec this year with "very warm stretches" and "cooler interruptions."

Parts of western and southern Quebec could be slightly below seasonal overall, while eastern Quebec is expected to be near seasonal.

Rain showers and thunderstorms will be more frequent than usual in Quebec, but that doesn't mean the summer will be a washout.

Near-seasonal temperatures are expected in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and P.E.I. this summer.

The region could have a "sneaky summer" with stretches of warmth and less hurricane activity.

A sluggish start to summer is forecast in Newfoundland and Labrador. Below seasonal temperatures in June will delay summer weather, but it's expected to be a near-seasonal summer overall.

If you want to know more about the season this year, The Old Farmer's Almanac also put out a summer forecast for Canada.

It called for a warmer-than-normal season with "widespread heat" during July and August in the southern parts of the country.

But some areas are expected to get mixed temperature patterns that will make the weather cooler.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

summer forecastcanada weather
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

A sneak peek at Canada's summer forecast says these places could be cooler than normal

One province stands out as the spot for early summer heat. 👀☀️

Canada's summer forecast says most places will be warmer than normal except for these spots

Some parts of the country will get "widespread heat" this summer.

Ontario's early summer forecast reveals that some places will get below seasonal temps

Summer might take a while to heat up.

Ontario's summer forecast calls for warm temperatures but some places will be cooler

It won't be a hot summer for the entire province.

Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit top-up payment is hitting bank accounts in June

Here's when to look for the payment. 💸

Shell just overhauled its gas loyalty program and you can get up to 13 c/L back on every fill

You can now collect Scene+ points, plus get major discounts just for using certain payment cards! 💸

An $8.7 million settlement in the government of Canada class action lawsuit was approved

It's related to personal CRA and Service Canada accounts.

This Lotto Max winner split a $25 million jackpot with another ticket in Canada

He bought the winning ticket online.

I compared grocery store instant noodles — one is by far the best for a budget meal

Mr. Noodles... I have some feedback for you.

Government of Canada is hiring post-secondary students for jobs that pay up to $34 an hour

These positions with CSIS are in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 26 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

The jackpot has been won!