Canada's new summer forecast reveals that it's going to be a temperature 'tug of war'
Some places will get early summer heat. ☀️
A new summer forecast just revealed that a "tug of war" season is expected.
Canada's weather will feature early heat in some parts of the country, while other places get cooler temperatures.
According to The Weather Network, this year's summer season might "simmer instead of sizzle" because a changeable pattern is expected across much of the country.
That doesn't mean summer is cancelled in Canada, but many places won't get consistent warmth even though the season will be "pleasant" overall.
Now, let's get into what you need to know about the new summer forecast in each province.
B.C.'s weather is forecast to start with early warmth this summer. Heat waves are likely, but there won't be a "prolonged heat dome" this year, according to The Weather Network.
Despite being one of the hottest parts of the country this summer, it's expected that the warmth will fade earlier heading into September.
Alberta is also forecast to be one of the warmest parts of Canada this year, especially early in the season. But periods of "significant heat" will likely be interrupted by cooler temperatures and rain.
Summer is forecast to start with above seasonal warmth in Saskatchewan and Manitoba during June.
Periods of heat are expected throughout the season, but with some interruptions. Warmth will "dominate" in the west, with cooler temperatures further east.
Ontario's weather is forecast to be "on-again, off-again" this summer. That's because heat will build, but then be interrupted by more days with rain showers and thunderstorms.
The Weather Network said cooler-than-normal water of the Great Lakes is expected to bring chilly temperatures along shorelines during the early summer.
But temperatures might be closer to seasonal overall this summer in Ontario.
A changeable season is forecast in Quebec this year with "very warm stretches" and "cooler interruptions."
Parts of western and southern Quebec could be slightly below seasonal overall, while eastern Quebec is expected to be near seasonal.
Rain showers and thunderstorms will be more frequent than usual in Quebec, but that doesn't mean the summer will be a washout.
Near-seasonal temperatures are expected in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and P.E.I. this summer.
The region could have a "sneaky summer" with stretches of warmth and less hurricane activity.
A sluggish start to summer is forecast in Newfoundland and Labrador. Below seasonal temperatures in June will delay summer weather, but it's expected to be a near-seasonal summer overall.
If you want to know more about the season this year, The Old Farmer's Almanac also put out a summer forecast for Canada.
It called for a warmer-than-normal season with "widespread heat" during July and August in the southern parts of the country.
But some areas are expected to get mixed temperature patterns that will make the weather cooler.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.