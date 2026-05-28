This monthly summer forecast calls for heat, storms and cool temps in Ontario on these days
Ontario's weather will be the hottest at the beginning of the season.
A month-by-month summer forecast for Canada revealed what Ontario's weather will be like throughout the season.
You can expect warm temperatures, thunderstorms, cooler conditions, and more this summer.
There are details about the weather during every month of the year for each province, including Ontario, in the Canadian edition of the Old Farmer's Almanac.
Ontario's forecast region spans the central and southern parts of the province, from Thunder Bay to Sudbury, across to Ottawa, through Toronto and down to Windsor.
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, summer will be cooler than normal in the eastern parts of Ontario and warmer in the west.
The hottest parts of the season this year are expected in late June and early July.
Now, here are the monthly breakdowns of the weather in Ontario this summer.
June
The average temperature in June is forecast to be 16.5 C, which is 1 C below seasonal. Around 110 millimetres of precipitation is forecast, which is 30 millimetres above average for the month.
From June 1 to June 8, there will be showers and cool temperatures.
Then, between June 9 and June 18, thunderstorms and warm temperatures are forecast, but then it'll get cooler.
It will be sunny but cool in Ontario from June 19 to June 21.
Between June 22 and June 30, you can expect thunderstorms, then sunny conditions and hot temperatures.
July
The average temperature in July is forecast to be 21 C, which is 1 C below seasonal in the east and 1 C above seasonal in the west.
Around 95 millimetres of precipitation is forecast during the month. That's 70 millimetres above average in the east and 40 millimetres below average in the west.
You can expect a few thunderstorms, then sunny conditions and hot temperatures from July 1 to July 7.
Between July 8 and July 12, isolated thunderstorms and warm weather are forecast.
It will be warm in Ontario from July 13 to July 15, with thunderstorms in the east and sunshine in the western parts of the province.
You can expect scattered thunderstorms and cool temperatures in the east from July 16 to July 25, but sunny conditions and warmth in the west.
Then, a few thunderstorms and warm temperatures are forecast between July 26 and July 31.
August
The average temperature in August is forecast to be 20 C in Ontario, which is 1 C below seasonal in the east and 1 C above seasonal in the west.
About 125 millimetres of precipitation is forecast for the month, which is 70 millimetres above average in the east and 20 millimetres above average in the west.
Between August 1 and August 9, there will be thunderstorms and warm temperatures.
Then, from August 10 to August 16, it will be sunny but cool in the eastern parts of the province, and warm in the west.
You can expect isolated thunderstorms and warmth between August 17 and August 21.
It will be warm from August 22 to August 26, but thunderstorms are forecast.
From August 27 to August 31, there will be thunderstorms in the east and sunny conditions in the west, but temperatures will be cooler.
September
The average temperature in September is forecast to be 15 C, which is 1 C below seasonal. Around 115 millimetres of precipitation is forecast in Ontario, which is 25 millilitres above average.
From September 1 to September 4, it will be sunny in the east and rainy in the west, with cool temperatures across the province.
Between September 5 and September 8, you can expect thunderstorms and warm temperatures.
Then, from September 9 to September 16, there will be rain showers in the eastern parts of the province and sunny conditions in the west. Temperatures will be cool that week.
You can expect showers, then sunshine and cool temperatures in Ontario from September 17 to September 23.
Between September 24 and September 30, it's forecast to be rainy and chilly.
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