Southern Ontario is getting summer-like weather with temps near 30 C in some places
The humidex is forecast to be even higher!
Ontario's weather is going to heat up and feel more like summer over the long weekend and into next week.
Temperatures are forecast to be close to 30 C with the humidex making it even hotter in some places.
According to The Weather Network, a ridge of high pressure will build over the Great Lakes this weekend and lead to warmer weather across southern Ontario.
Many parts of the region will have daytime highs above 20 C, with some areas getting closer to 30 C by late Sunday, May 17, and into Monday, May 18.
A system from the U.S. moving into northern Ontario on Sunday night will push a warm front over the southern and eastern parts of the province. Southerly winds and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico are forecast to raise temperatures in Ontario.
The Weather Network said that inland areas, particularly the southwestern parts of Ontario, will feel the hottest. That includes London, Windsor, Sarnia and Niagara Falls.
Daytime highs are expected to be over 20 C and near 30 C in many places.
By Tuesday, May 19, the humidex will be over 30 C from Ottawa through Toronto and all the way to Windsor.
It's forecast to be 25 C (feeling like 31 C) in Toronto, 26 C (feeling like 33 C) in London, 27 C (feeling like 34 C) in Windsor, 25 C (feeling like 31 C) in Niagara Falls, 24 C (feeling like 30 C) in Bancroft, 22 C (feeling like 25 C) in Kingston and 26 C (feeling like 34 C) in Ottawa on Tuesday.
A cold front from the same system will break the heat and bring rain along with the potential for thunderstorms, but details about the timing and intensity of the storms are still uncertain.
The Weather Network said this warm-up will give southern Ontario a summer-like weekend before the weather pattern shifts next week.
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This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.