This Ontario park with 20 km of silky beaches was named North America's best place to stargaze
Get your binoculars ready!
You'll want to keep your eyes on the skies at this Ontario park. With stunning views of the stars, it's a dreamy spot to escape the city lights and take in dazzling night views.
Boasting kilometres of sandy beach, boardwalk trails, lush forests, and sparkling skies, it's a dreamy summer paradise and was even named the best place to stargaze in North America.
Online gaming platform DuelBits recently revealed the top 10 locations in North America for stargazing, analyzing 100 highly-rated locations based on factors such as cloud cover percentage, accessibility, air quality, and TripAdvisor ratings.
This Ontario national park, known for its unique landscapes, came in at number one overall with a score of 93.1 out of 100.
Point Pelee National Park, located along the shores of Lake Erie in Essex County, is about a three-and-a-half-hour drive from Toronto.
Visit Windsor Essex describes Point Pelee as "a tiny sanctuary" featuring a "jungle-like forest" and smooth-sand beaches, making it a beautiful spot for a summer road trip.
In 2006, the park was designated as a Dark Sky Preserve (DSP) by the Windsor Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC), meaning it's one of the best places to explore the night sky in Canada.
You can enjoy glittering views of millions of stars over Lake Erie, with minimal light pollution making it an especially dreamy spot for stargazing.
On select dates until December 12, the park hosts Dark Sky Nights, allowing you to stay late and experience the park at night.
You'll want to bring binoculars or a telescope for the best stargazing experience. On certain evenings, the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada will be on-site with telescopes to help you stargaze.
In addition to its dark skies, Point Pelee boasts 20 kilometres of sandy beaches, scenic trails, and the southernmost point of mainland Canada.
Three other Canadian locations- Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area, Elk Island National Park, and Beaver Creek Conservation Area- were named in the top 10, ranking second, eighth, and ninth, respectively.
"When it comes to stargazing, Canada has a vast amount of rural areas, which offer low light pollution. During an event like a meteor shower, this hobby becomes even more popular," a DuelBits spokesperson said.
"The fact that four Canadian locations rank in the top 10 in North America tells us that Canadians aren't short of quality places to look at the sky. They also range from Ontario to Alberta to Saskatchewan, which makes them more available to people in different parts of the country."
If you're looking for a beautiful spot to view the night sky, Point Pelee National Park is just a road trip away.
Point Pelee National Park Dark Sky Nights
Price: $10 per adult, free with the Canada Strong Pass from June 19 to September 7, 2026
When: Select nights until December 12, 2026
Address: 1118 Point Pelee Dr, Leamington, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.