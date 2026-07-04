Victoria police arrest two following incident that injured three people in park
Police in Victoria say they have arrested two people following an assault with a weapon during an incident that injured three individuals
Victoria Police Department says in a statement that three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries following a Friday night confrontation that involved multiple people in Beacon Hill Park.
It says that police responded to the city's most prominent park just after 10 p.m. and eventually arrested two people, who were not among the injured.
Police say the two people, including a youth, remain in custody, with the investigation now in its early stages and in the hands of the department's major crime unit.
The department says in its statement that two of the three injured received treatment at a local hospital, but have since been released.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2026.
By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.