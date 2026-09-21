Ontario's SIU tapped for Belleville incident near local Synagogue

Ontario's SIU tapped for Belleville incident
Ontario's SIU tapped for Belleville incident
Police tape is shown at a crime scene in Calgary, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

A peaceful Sunday night in Belleville, Ontario, was shattered by reports of multiple gunshots, followed by local police issuing a tight-lipped statement.

The Belleville Police Service posted a media release on Facebook saying that around 7:10 p.m., near Bleecker Avenue and Victoria Avenue, in a mostly residential area, an officer encountered an individual.

They say that during an interaction, both the officer and the individual were injured and taken to hospital.

The province's Special Investigations Unit has been notified, and police say no further comment is coming at this time.

The incident appears to have unfolded near the Sons of Jacob Synagogue, during a gathering to mark Yom Kippur.

Premier Doug Ford responded on X, saying that he was "disgusted by the shooting" and stands with the Jewish community in Belleville and across Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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