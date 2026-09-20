Carney heading to Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon for meeting with Macron
Prime Minister Mark Carney will travel to the French territory of Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon today for a mostly symbolic meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.
The leaders are expected to take part in a working lunch before attending a wreath-laying ceremony at a memorial for the volunteers of Free France.
Macron was scheduled to be on the islands, which sit about 20 kilometres off the south coast of Newfoundland, for three days over this weekend, before travelling to New York City for the UN General Assembly.
Carney, who will also fly to New York on Monday, opted to join Macron for what both countries say is a visit to demonstrate both unity and respect.
The meeting comes amid increased tensions with the United States for both Canada and Europe, and as Canada and the European Union work toward a new and broader alliance.
The Prime Minister's Office said in a news release that, during the visit, Carney and Macron will discuss a number of partnerships including in aerospace, energy, and critical minerals.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2026.
By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.