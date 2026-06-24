Family and friends remember civilian victim of Montreal shooting
Family and community members gathered today to mourn Michel Moshe Mizrahi, the 68-year-old bystander killed in shooting in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges district.
Monday's shooting left three people dead, including Montreal police officer Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, Mizrahi, and the suspect.
During the gathering, his son, Shlomi Mizrahi, told mourners his father was his best friend and "died a hero."
Speakers said Mizrahi spent his final moments warning people to flee the gunfire.
Jewish community leader Rabbi Mendel Raskin described him as a generous man who was always ready to help others.
Organizers said Mizrahi will be buried in Israel, where his family will also sit shiva, the traditional Jewish ritual of mourning.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2026.
By Charlotte Glorieux | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.