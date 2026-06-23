Montreal shooting victim remembered as devoted father and friend

Shooting victim was 'one in a million': friend
Shooting victim was 'one in a million': friend
Michel Mizrahi is shown in this undated handout photo.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Handout-The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (Mandatory Credit)
Writer

The man who died in a shooting involving Montreal police on Monday is being remembered as a devoted father and committed member of Montreal's Jewish community.

Sarah Raskin says Michel Moshe Mizrahi was a member of Beth Chabad synagogue in Côte-St-Luc for more than 30 years.

Raskin, the co-director of the synagogue, said he was planning to meet his son for lunch when he was fatally shot as Montreal police responded to a gunman near the entrance of a hotel late Monday morning.

Raskin says she'll remember Mizrahi for his generosity and his kindness towards his friends, family and community.

Lauren Berenholc, who knew Mizrahi for more than 20 years, describes him as one in a million. 

She says he was a devoted father of three and a local business owner who was the first to step in when a neighbour needed help.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2026. 

By Morgan Lowrie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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