This Canadian coin looks like a fancy silver penny but is worth way more than one cent
It's a rare and exclusive coin!
There's a new Canadian coin that looks like a fancy silver penny.
But it's worth way more than one cent, and costs more than a penny, too!
The Royal Canadian Mint recently put out the Maple Leaf Forever — 1 oz. Pure Platinum Coin.
It's part of the Maple Leaf Forever series that the Mint adds to each year.
This new coin is crafted in 99.95% pure platinum, which makes it exclusive because platinum is thirty times rarer than gold.
The reverse side of the coin was designed by Canadian artist Lisa Thompson Khan.
It features a single red maple leaf in a reimagining of Canada's iconic emblem to elevate the familiar image to a modern work of art.
This maple leaf shines and appears to pulsate when it catches the light because of pulsating technology. There are hundreds of submillimetre-scale mirrors within the maple leaf to reflect light in a way that creates the illusion of movement.
It resembles the Canadian penny because that coin also features maple leaves in motion.
While this new coin has similar design features to the penny, it's worth way more than that. It has a face value of $300!
Reverse of Maple Leaf Forever 1 oz. Pure Platinum Coin.Royal Canadian Mint
The obverse of the coin features an effigy of King Charles III that was designed by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.
It also has engravings of "CHARLES III," "D. G. REX," and "300 DOLLARS" around the edges.
Obverse of Maple Leaf Forever 1 oz. Pure Platinum Coin.Royal Canadian Mint
There is an extremely limited mintage of 425 coins.
You won't be able to find this coin in your change, and it'll cost you a lot of money to get.
The Maple Leaf Forever — 1 oz. Pure Platinum Coin has a massive $6,999.95 price tag!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.