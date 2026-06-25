Protest against 'incel' ideology today in Montreal after deadly shooting

Montreal protest today against 'incel' ideology
Montreal protest today against 'incel' ideology
Police forensic teams work the scene of a shooting the day before, in Montreal on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

A group of women is holding a protest in Montreal against so-called incel ideology, saying the deadly shooting in Montreal on Monday highlights the danger of misogynistic extremism. 

Incel stands for “involuntary celibate," a term for a fringe internet subculture dominated largely by men who blame women and social structures for their lack of sexual or romantic relationships.

Activist Céleste Trianon says today's protest will begin at the memorial for the 1989 Polytechnique massacre during which a gunman motivated by a hatred for feminism killed 14 women at an engineering university.

Trianon says the memorial in the Côte-des-Neiges district was chosen because she believes both shootings show the dangers of the radicalization of some young men.

The Canadian Press has accessed a manifesto written by Monday's alleged gunman that expresses hatred toward women and calls for violence.

Monday's shooting in Côte-des-Neiges left three people dead, including a Montreal police officer and a bystander.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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