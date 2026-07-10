California Democrat calls for Canada to end U.S. alcohol restrictions

Democrat calls for end to U.S. booze restrictions
Democrat calls for end to U.S. booze restrictions
U.S. wines for sale at an SAQ depot in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. The government of Quebec has allowed certain U.S. alcohol products to go back on sale with proceeds being donated to Food Banks of Quebec.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Writer

A Democrat Senator from California says he wrote a letter to Premier Christine Fréchette asking Quebec to lift restrictions on the importation and sale of American wine.

Adam Schiff referred to the letter, sent in June, in a post on social media Thursday where he said Canada's boycott of California wine is causing devastating harm to winegrowers.

Schiff says California doesn't agree with U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff wars.

Some provincial liquor boards stopped purchasing American alcohol last year in response to Trump's tariffs and threats of annexation.

While Saskatchewan and Alberta have returned American booze to the shelves, major purchasing provinces like Ontario and Quebec have not resumed stocking U.S. alcohol.

It has become a pressure point among both political parties in the United States, with a Republican congresswoman for New York introducing legislation to investigate the booze bans earlier this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2026.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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