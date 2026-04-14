Advocates urge Ottawa to crack down on slave labour, end yearlong watchdog vacancy

East Turkistan Awakening Movement holds a rally outside the White House against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to coincide with the 73rd National Day of the People's Republic of China in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. They protest against alleged oppression by the Chinese government against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in far-western Xinjiang province. China's government has been accused of human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities in the region. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)