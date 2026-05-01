Liberals want 'transparent' committees: minister

Minister says Liberals want to keep committees 'transparent' and 'open'
Liberals want 'transparent' committees: minister
Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon speaks about air passengers' rights during a press conference at the Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa, Friday, May 1, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle
Writer

As his party is roundly criticized for forcing committee debate behind closed doors, government House leader Steven MacKinnon says the Liberal government wants to ensure committee meetings are transparent and open.

Since the Liberal government officially became a majority on Monday, its MPs have moved to go in-camera at several committee meetings and moved to adjourn unilaterally in one instance.

At a press conference today, MacKinnon said committees are vital to the parliamentary system and the government is responsible for ensuring accountability and transparency.

He says the opposition also has a role to play and that if they cause delays or seek to impede or obstruct the work of committees, that will provoke a counter-reaction.

Speaking to reporters, Conservative MP and House leader Andrew Scheer said the Liberals' actions have amounted to an abuse of power.

He said the Liberals are hiding facts and information from Canadians.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2026. 

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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