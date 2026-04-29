Tories decry Liberal secrecy as government moves committee debate behind closed doors

Tories decry Liberal move to shutter committees
The Conservatives say the Liberals wasted no time shutting down public debate at two House committees after securing their majority this week.
On Tuesday, the health and ethics committees welcomed new Liberal MPs, giving the government a majority of members.
Minutes into both meetings, the Liberal members then used their majorities to send the debates into closed-door sessions.
Tory health critic Dan Mazier had just called on the health committee to ask the auditor general to investigate a program called PrescribeIT that's set to be scrapped next month.
The $300-million program was supposed to modernize doctors' offices and phase out things like fax machines, but reports suggest it's barely being used.
Liberal members of the committee refused to answer reporters' questions about the move today on their way into the weekly caucus meeting.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2026.
By Sarah Ritchie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.