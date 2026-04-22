MacKinnon defends move to dominate committees

MacKinnon defends Liberal move to seize control of House committees
MacKinnon defends move to dominate committees
Leader of the Government in the House of Commons Steven MacKinnon holds a press conference in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

Liberal House leader Steven MacKinnon is defending the government's move to seize greater control over the parliamentary agenda.

MacKinnon indicated Tuesday the government will soon move a motion to change the rules governing House of Commons procedures to ensure the Liberals have the most votes on committees.

MacKinnon says MPs from the governing party should hold a majority on House of Commons committees to avoid what he called "silly partisan games" and to deliver results.

The House leader rejected the suggestion that Prime Minister Mark Carney's government will use its new powers to rush legislation through Parliament.

The Conservatives have called the move a "cynical power grab" that will make it easier for the government to avoid scrutiny.

Carney's Liberal government was granted a majority earlier this month through a set of byelection wins, but those MPs have not yet been sworn in.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2026.

By Kyle Duggan | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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