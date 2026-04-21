6 things to skip if you're visiting Calgary for the first time, and what to do instead
Take it from a rookie like me and avoid these overhyped Calgary spots.👇
I am now a self-proclaimed Calgary local after being here for a year. That, paired with the fact that I played tourist in the city plenty of times before moving, means I've seen some things.
While there are lots to love in Calgary, there are some spots that I can now confidently say are (sorry!) overhyped. The kind of places that are on every "must-do" list but either fall flat when you go, or simply have better (and often cheaper) alternatives.
If you're moving to Calgary or just visiting for the first time, learn from my mistakes and avoid these spots. Don't worry – I also am here to give you all the recs for things to do instead.
Instead of National on the 10th, Orchard Restaurant is the spot to go
Calgary restaurant.
Kennedy Loupelle | Narcity
10th Ave is old news in my opinion. Especially National, Greta Bar and Craft on 10th. They always seem to catch a spot on local recommendation lists, but I don't dare go to the packed, shoulder-to-shoulder bar with all 19-year-olds anymore. A restaurant like Orchard is much more up my alley these days.
I went here recently for my birthday, and this place truly takes the cake for the most gorgeous restaurant ever. It is a tapas-style share-plate restaurant, which I just love.
Their beef tartar was to die for, and I'm a harsh critic. The vibes are immaculate, with high ceilings and dozens of plants hanging from them. If this bar were a boy, I'd kiss it.
Instead of Analog Coffee, please take my word for it and try out Deville
I know some Calgarians are going to come at me for this, but I don't quite understand why Analog is always so packed. Maybe because it's right on 17th Ave, in a busy downtown spot. But, in my personal, unbiased opinion, a much better spot is Deville.
First of all, it has much better quality coffee. Every Deville location is also so aesthetically pleasing. Lastly, their free coffee with any bean purchase is the golden ticket that keeps me coming back.
Instead of Stephen Ave. try out Inglewood
I am also so over Steven Ave, yet tourists love to flock here. Inglewood is a gorgeous little neighbourhood in Calgary, though, hat has plenty of cute locally sourced shops, breweries, restaurants and thrift stores.
Check out Change is Good for an awesome consignment store. I find Calgary's vintage scene can be very overpriced, but this local gem is extremely affordable and a good mix of newer consignment items downstairs and vintage upstairs.
Instead of Cowboys, hit up this sweet indoor/outdoor brewery called Cold Garden
Cold Garden is a massive brewery that just always has good vibes and is always packed. No matter the time of year, their large patio, consisting of dozens of picnic tables, is always full. They tend to host a lot of local events here, too. And, importantly, the beer is actually good. Put this one on your list for your next sunny afternoon patio beer.
Forget Flames Games, hit up Launch Pad for your next Saturday night outing.
I know Flames games can be a default night out option because it's the city's NHL team, and the arena is downtown, which is convenient. Trust me, I get it. But I have to be honest here, Flames games are such a bore. Not only is the team not great this year (sorry guys), but tickets are pricey just to sit in the literal rafters. Plus, Flames fans will never compare to Senators fans, and I will die on that hill.
For a fun alternative to your next night out, I cannot recommend Launch Pad enough. This is the closest thing you'll find to Topgolf in Canada. It's a multi-story indoor-and-outdoor driving range that's open year-round. It's full service with couches right where you tee off. It's the best girls' night or date-night location.
I just love it here as a very mid-golfer who is extremely ADHD and needs to always be doing an activity, especially when drinking. I am also kind of getting over just going to drink at bars and standing around, I need something to do (if you see me out next weekend, no, you didn't).
Instead of Banff, please hit up Canmore
I realize this is not in Calgary, but everyone seems to want to head straight for Banff when they step foot off the plane. I would strongly recommend Canmore over Banff if you're looking to do a day trip from the city to see the mountains.
Canmore is quaint, quiet, and still filled with local restaurants and cafes. Most importantly, it's much less touristy than Banff. A bonus, you don't have to pay national park fees to enter the town for the day. You get a 360-degree view of the mountains, you're not walking in crowds of people or dead-stopped traffic, and only an hour drive from Calgary.
Hope you enjoyed my non-exhaustive list of do's and don'ts for local Calgary (and area) spots. Locals, please don't come for me for the spots I think are super overrated. This is an opinion piece after all, different strokes for different folks.
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.