This destination with beautiful beaches and quaint villages in one of Ontario's best getaways
It's a short drive from Toronto.
Pack your bags! This region, just a road trip from Toronto, is a beautiful spot for a weekend getaway. You can spend your days relaxing on soft-sand shores, wandering through quaint towns, and enjoying endless attractions for a dreamy escape.
We asked Narcity readers on Facebook for the best weekend getaways in Ontario, and this region was one of the spots mentioned.
The Niagara region is a breathtaking destination offering lush vineyards, picture-perfect towns, natural wonders, and more.
During the winter, you can enjoy boozy festivals, glistening ice rinks, and snow-dusted villages. The summer transforms the area into a vibrant destination with flower-filled streets, scenic patios, and outdoor adventures.
There are several beautiful small towns sprinkled throughout the region. Niagara-on-the-Lake is among the most popular villages to visit and feels like a little slice of Europe with its old-world streets, cozy shops, and delicious eateries.
You can also take a trip to Jordan Village, a quaint little gem with several shops and bakeries that looks like it belongs on a postcard.
During the summer, you'll want to visit Port Dalhousie, a scenic neighbourhood with lakeside views, restaurants and more. Or, spend some time on Crystal Beach, where you'll discover stunning white sand shores and sparkling waves.
Niagara Falls is the crown jewel of the region, drawing millions of visitors with its iconic cascades and misty views. Beyond admiring the falls themselves, there's plenty to do nearby, from riding the Niagara SkyWheel for sweeping skyline views to getting up close to the water on Niagara City Cruises.
You can also descend through tunnels at the Niagara Parks Power Station, stand on lower observation decks at Journey Behind the Falls, or explore scenic walking paths along the Niagara Parkway.
For something a little different, Clifton Hill offers classic attractions, arcades, and lively entertainment, while nature enthusiasts can venture to nearby hiking trails or the Floral Showhouse.
The region is renowned for its wine scene, and you can spend an afternoon sipping vintages at charming estates like Peller Estates, Trius Winery, or Konzelmann Estate Winery, many of which offer tastings, tours, and picturesque patio views.
You can also pair your wine adventures with farm-to-table dining, seasonal festivals, or a leisurely drive through the rolling countryside for the perfect Niagara escape.
If you're looking for a dreamy place for a weekend getaway, readers say Niagara is the place to be.
