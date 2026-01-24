This destination with beautiful beaches and quaint villages in one of Ontario's best getaways

It's a short drive from Toronto.

A person standing on a beach. Right: A person standing outside a store.

A beach in Ontario. Right: A small town in Ontario.

@travel.lir | Instagram, @kristinemkd | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Pack your bags! This region, just a road trip from Toronto, is a beautiful spot for a weekend getaway. You can spend your days relaxing on soft-sand shores, wandering through quaint towns, and enjoying endless attractions for a dreamy escape.

We asked Narcity readers on Facebook for the best weekend getaways in Ontario, and this region was one of the spots mentioned.

The Niagara region is a breathtaking destination offering lush vineyards, picture-perfect towns, natural wonders, and more.

During the winter, you can enjoy boozy festivals, glistening ice rinks, and snow-dusted villages. The summer transforms the area into a vibrant destination with flower-filled streets, scenic patios, and outdoor adventures.

There are several beautiful small towns sprinkled throughout the region. Niagara-on-the-Lake is among the most popular villages to visit and feels like a little slice of Europe with its old-world streets, cozy shops, and delicious eateries.

You can also take a trip to Jordan Village, a quaint little gem with several shops and bakeries that looks like it belongs on a postcard.

During the summer, you'll want to visit Port Dalhousie, a scenic neighbourhood with lakeside views, restaurants and more. Or, spend some time on Crystal Beach, where you'll discover stunning white sand shores and sparkling waves.

Niagara Falls is the crown jewel of the region, drawing millions of visitors with its iconic cascades and misty views. Beyond admiring the falls themselves, there's plenty to do nearby, from riding the Niagara SkyWheel for sweeping skyline views to getting up close to the water on Niagara City Cruises.

You can also descend through tunnels at the Niagara Parks Power Station, stand on lower observation decks at Journey Behind the Falls, or explore scenic walking paths along the Niagara Parkway.

For something a little different, Clifton Hill offers classic attractions, arcades, and lively entertainment, while nature enthusiasts can venture to nearby hiking trails or the Floral Showhouse.

The region is renowned for its wine scene, and you can spend an afternoon sipping vintages at charming estates like Peller Estates, Trius Winery, or Konzelmann Estate Winery, many of which offer tastings, tours, and picturesque patio views.

You can also pair your wine adventures with farm-to-table dining, seasonal festivals, or a leisurely drive through the rolling countryside for the perfect Niagara escape.

If you're looking for a dreamy place for a weekend getaway, readers say Niagara is the place to be.

Visit Niagara Canada Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
niagara falls attractionsniagara on the lakesmall towns in ontarioontario weekend getaway
TravelCanada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

This romantic Ontario town with European charm and lake views feels like a Disney fairytale

It's a magical spot for a late-summer escape.

This beautiful Ontario village is one of Canada's 'best' small towns to visit during the fall

It's a road trip from Toronto.

10 stunning Ontario getaways that are way 'better' than a trip to the US

Leave your passport behind!

6 stunning Ontario destinations that are giving major European summer energy

No plane ticket needed.

Zellers plans to open new stores across Canada and here's what the locations could be like

The iconic Canadian retailer is focusing on affordability and nostalgia!

Toronto's population is officially shrinking — Here's where everyone is moving to

What's leading Toronto's sudden exodus? 😳

A winter storm is forecast to drop 20 to 30 cm in Toronto and the GTA this weekend

Snow squalls off Lake Ontario could cause whiteout conditions.

Old Age Security for January 2026 goes out soon and payments are increasing

New year, new OAS rates! 💸

CSIS is hiring post-secondary students for these jobs that pay up to $34 an hour

You can work in finance, HR, engineering, communications, IT or other areas.

Lotto Max winner bought an online ticket and won the $14 million jackpot

She didn't find out until she got a phone call. 👀

Canada's worst cities for traffic were revealed and #1 isn't Toronto or Montreal

It's even worse than New York City! 😳

The best employers in Canada for 2026 were ranked and Ontario companies made the list

So many universities and local governments are top employers this year!

BC's 2026 spring weather forecast is out now and it's probably not what you're hoping for

Here's what to expect from the season ahead!

Snooki dubbed this 'Canada Shore' cast member the 'Vinny of the house' and he's from Ontario

"That was pretty sick to hear"