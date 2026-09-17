In the news today: Carney speaks to EU, Quebec debate heats up, Tims takes flight
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Carney to address European Parliament today after 'associate member' proposal
Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to address the European Parliament this morning as he looks to strengthen trade and defence ties with Europe.
His speech comes a day after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made the case for Canada to become the first "associate member" of the European Union.
It remains unclear what becoming an "associate member" would mean for Canada, and Ottawa's incoming ambassador to the EU says it'll be a while before the two sides agree on a way to describe it.
Jonathan Wilkinson says details of the partnership are expected to be announced at the Canada-EU Summit in Montreal next month.
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U.S. President Donald Trump boards Marine One on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert)
Trump calls possible Canada-EU move a hostile act after escalating trade war
The possibility of Canada joining the European Union — even as its first "associate member" — doesn't appear to be sitting well with U.S. President Donald Trump.
He told reporters in North Carolina on Wednesday that the idea is "laughable" and called Canada a "terrible" trading partner.
If it happens, Trump says he would consider it a "hostile" act and suggested he could respond with heavy tariffs on Europe.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen floating the idea comes amid a tense and ever-evolving trade war between Canada and the United States.
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Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Frechette arrives to an election debate in Montreal, on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Quebec party leaders spar about referendum, sovereignty in second TV debate
The prospect of a referendum on Quebec sovereignty took centre stage Wednesday as the heads of the main political parties squared off for a provincial election leaders' debate in the shadow of an escalating trade war between Canada and the United States.
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette took aim at Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, challenging him on his promise to hold a referendum in the first four years of a PQ mandate.
St-Pierre Plamondon has said, if elected, a PQ government would wait until U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the White House in 2029 before triggering a sovereignty vote.
Fréchette has not said how she would vote on a sovereignty referendum. She warned that St-Pierre Plamondon's plans could destabilize Quebec and harm its economy.
Wednesday's debate was the second of three planned exchanges between the leaders of the five parties, with the final debate to air on Radio-Canada on Sept. 23.
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Overall view of the provincial legislature in St. John's, N.L., on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
Newfoundland and Labrador politicians expected to vote on Quebec energy proposal
Politicians in Newfoundland and Labrador are expected to vote today on whether they support a new 50-year agreement to share energy from Labrador with Hydro-Québec.
Premier Tony Wakeham opened the legislature this week for a four-day debate about the framework agreement, which includes proposals for more than $50 billion worth of new energy infrastructure along the Churchill River.
The debate began with a bombshell announcement from Labrador member Keith Russell, who said he was leaving the governing Progressive Conservatives to sit as an Independent.
If all of the Tories stand up in favour of the deal, but none of the Liberals, NDP or Independents do, the resolution to endorse the draft deal could pass by a single vote.
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This composite image shows, left, a cup of coffee from Tim Hortons pictured in Coquitlam, B.C., on Thursday, April 26, 2018, and right, a WestJet logo at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, May 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward, Darryl Dyck
Tim Hortons 'flight roast' coming to WestJet flights, companies link loyalty programs
Tim Hortons' coffee is cleared for takeoff.
Starting in late November, a special inflight brew from the café giant — dubbed the "flight roast" — will be available on board WestJet flights.
Tim Hortons' chief marketing officer Hope Bagozzi says the coffee features a unique blend specifically designed for passengers' tastebuds at high altitudes.
Then sometime in 2027, WestJet Rewards and Tims Rewards members will be able to link their accounts to earn points from both programs when they make eligible purchases at Tim Hortons.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2026.
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