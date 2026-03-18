24 Costco snacks that are worth buying even if you live alone
You might want to add these to your grocery list!
Costco has a lot of grocery essentials, but there are also a lot of snacks you might want to add to your shopping list.
Many of these products are worth buying if you live alone.
Even with the bulk-sized items Costco is known for, you can still find snacks at cheap prices, whether you look at the price tag or the "price per" cost.
That includes Kirkland Signature and name-brand products.
So, here are a bunch of snacks that are worth buying at Costco Canada stores if you live alone.
Kirkland Signature muffins
Kirkland Signature muffins.
You can get an 870-gram pack of Kirkland Signature muffins that comes with eight muffins for $7.99.
That works out to a cost of $0.91 per 100 grams and $0.99 per muffin.
These muffins used to be bigger and you had to buy two packs, so now this is a better option if you live alone.
Kirkland Signature mini donuts
Kirkland Signature mini donuts.
It costs $13.99 for a 580-gram variety pack of Kirkland Signature mini donuts with 24 mini donuts in three flavours.
That price works out to $2.41 per 100 grams, which isn't the cheapest, but it also works out to just $0.58 per mini donut.
Oikos yogurt
Oikos Greek yogurt at Costco.
You can get a pack of Oikos Greek yogurt for $19.49 at Costco.
It comes with 24 yogurt containers that are 100 grams each, which means you pay $0.81 per 100 grams and per container.
Kirkland Signature ice cream bars
Kirkland Signature vanilla almond ice cream bars.
It costs $16.99 for a box of Kirkland Signature vanilla almond ice cream bars, which are dupes of Häagen-Dazs ice cream bars.
Each box comes with 18 bars that are 91 millilitres each.
That price breaks down to a cost of $1.03 per 100 millilitres and $0.94 per ice cream bar.
Au Pain Doré frozen croissants
Au Pain Dore frozen croissants at Costco.
You might not want to buy croissants from the Costco bakery if you live alone because you'd have to freeze and reheat them.
Instead, you can get this pack of Au Pain Doré frozen croissants and bake them fresh whenever you want.
It costs $17.49 for a 2.1-kilogram pack of 30 croissants, which means you pay just $0.83 per 100 grams and $0.58 per croissant.
Terra vegetable chips
Terra vegetable chips at Costco.
It costs $8.99 for a 453-gram bag of Terra vegetable chips at Costco.
The price breaks down to a cost of $1.98 per 100 grams for this product.
Miss Vickie's chips
Miss Vickie's chips at Costco.
It costs $8.49 for a 572-gram bag of Miss Vickie's chips at Costco, which means you pay $1.45 per 100 grams.
Tostitos chips
Tostitos chips at Costco.
If you don't want to snack on flavoured chips, an 826-gram bag of Tostitos tortilla chips is $7.49 at Costco.
That works out to a cost of $0.90 per 100 grams.
Sun-Maid raisins
Sun-Maid raisins at Costco.
When not on sale, a 1.81-kilogram pack of Sun-Maid raisins is $18.99 at Costco.
That price breaks down to $1.04 per 100 grams.
Crunchmaster crackers
Crunchmaster queso-flavoured rice crackers at Costco.
You can get a 454-gram box of Crunchmaster queso-flavoured rice crackers for $8.97 at Costco.
That means you pay $1.97 per 100 grams for this product.
RW Garcia sweet potato crackers
RW Garcia sweet potato crackers at Costco
It costs $10.99 for an 850-gram box of RW Garcia sweet potato crackers at Costco, which works out to $1.29 per 100 grams.
Terra Delyssa dates
Terra Delyssa pitted dates at Costco.
A 1.25-kilogram bag of Terra Delyssa pitted dates is $9.49 at Costco.
That means you pay $0.75 per 100 grams for this snack.
Ocean Spray craisins
Ocean Spray craisins at Costco.
It costs $14.49 for a 1.8-kilogram bag of Ocean Spray craisins at Costco, which breaks down to just $0.80 per 100 grams.
Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels
Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels.
It costs $13.99 for a 1.56-kilogram tub of Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels.
So, if you're looking for a cheap snack, the price of this product works out to $0.89 per 100 grams.
Dad's oatmeal cookies
Dad's oatmeal cookies at Costco.
You can get a 2.05-kilogram box of Dad's oatmeal cookies at Cotsco for $16.99, which means you pay $0.82 per 100 grams.
Pillsbury mini double chocolate cookies
Pillsbury mini double chocolate cookies at Costco.
A box of Pillsbury soft-baked mini double chocolate cookies is available for $16.99 at Costco.
It comes with 28 pouches that are 42 grams each.
That price breaks down to a cost of $1.44 per 100 grams and $0.60 per pouch.
Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars
Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars.
It costs $16.99 for a box of Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars with 48 bars that are 31 grams each.
That means you pay $1.14 per 100 grams and just $0.35 per bar.
Brookside chocolate-covered fruit
Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries at Costco.
It costs $13.99 for an 850-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries at Costco.
That price works out to $1.64 per 100 grams.
Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars
Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars.
A box of Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars costs $13.49. It comes with 64 granola bars that are 24 grams each.
So, you pay just $0.87 per 100 grams and $0.21 per bar.
Kirkland Signature trail mix
Kirkland Signature trail mix.
You can get a box of Kirkland Signature trail mix for $24.99 at Costco. It comes with 28 pouches that are 57 grams each.
The price breaks down to $1.56 per 100 grams and $0.89 per pouch.
Peanut M&M's
Peanut M&M's at Costco.
It costs $17.99 for a 1.3-kilogram tub of peanut M&M's at Costco.
That means you pay $1.38 per 100 grams.
Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds
Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds.
It costs $24.99 for a 1.5-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds, which works out to $1.66 per 100 grams.
Nonni's biscotti
Nonni's raspberry biscotti at Costco.
When not on sale, you can get a 794-gram bag of Nonni's raspberry biscotti for $13.49 at Costco.
That price breaks down to $1.69 per 100 grams.
Kirkland Signature mixed nuts
Kirkland Signature mixed nuts.
It costs $22.49 for a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature mixed nuts.
That means you pay $1.99 per 100 grams.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.