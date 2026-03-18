24 Costco snacks that are worth buying even if you live alone

You might want to add these to your grocery list!

packs of kirkland signature muffins at costco. right: person holding box of crunchmaster crackers at costco

Kirkland Signature muffins. Right: Crackers at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

Costco has a lot of grocery essentials, but there are also a lot of snacks you might want to add to your shopping list.

Many of these products are worth buying if you live alone.

Even with the bulk-sized items Costco is known for, you can still find snacks at cheap prices, whether you look at the price tag or the "price per" cost.

That includes Kirkland Signature and name-brand products.

So, here are a bunch of snacks that are worth buying at Costco Canada stores if you live alone.

Kirkland Signature muffins

packs of \u200bKirkland Signature muffins

Kirkland Signature muffins.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get an 870-gram pack of Kirkland Signature muffins that comes with eight muffins for $7.99.

That works out to a cost of $0.91 per 100 grams and $0.99 per muffin.

These muffins used to be bigger and you had to buy two packs, so now this is a better option if you live alone.

Kirkland Signature mini donuts

packs of \u200bKirkland Signature mini donuts

Kirkland Signature mini donuts.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $13.99 for a 580-gram variety pack of Kirkland Signature mini donuts with 24 mini donuts in three flavours.

That price works out to $2.41 per 100 grams, which isn't the cheapest, but it also works out to just $0.58 per mini donut.

Oikos yogurt

packs of Oikos Greek yogurt at costco

Oikos Greek yogurt at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a pack of Oikos Greek yogurt for $19.49 at Costco.

It comes with 24 yogurt containers that are 100 grams each, which means you pay $0.81 per 100 grams and per container.

Kirkland Signature ice cream bars

boxes of Kirkland Signature vanilla almond ice cream bars

Kirkland Signature vanilla almond ice cream bars.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $16.99 for a box of Kirkland Signature vanilla almond ice cream bars, which are dupes of Häagen-Dazs ice cream bars.

Each box comes with 18 bars that are 91 millilitres each.

That price breaks down to a cost of $1.03 per 100 millilitres and $0.94 per ice cream bar.

Au Pain Doré frozen croissants

boxes of \u200bAu Pain Dore frozen croissants at Costco

Au Pain Dore frozen croissants at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You might not want to buy croissants from the Costco bakery if you live alone because you'd have to freeze and reheat them.

Instead, you can get this pack of Au Pain Doré frozen croissants and bake them fresh whenever you want.

It costs $17.49 for a 2.1-kilogram pack of 30 croissants, which means you pay just $0.83 per 100 grams and $0.58 per croissant.

Terra vegetable chips

bags of Terra vegetable chips at costco

Terra vegetable chips at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $8.99 for a 453-gram bag of Terra vegetable chips at Costco.

The price breaks down to a cost of $1.98 per 100 grams for this product.

Miss Vickie's chips

bags of Miss Vickie's chips at costco

Miss Vickie's chips at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $8.49 for a 572-gram bag of Miss Vickie's chips at Costco, which means you pay $1.45 per 100 grams.

Tostitos chips

bags of Tostitos chips at costco

Tostitos chips at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

If you don't want to snack on flavoured chips, an 826-gram bag of Tostitos tortilla chips is $7.49 at Costco.

That works out to a cost of $0.90 per 100 grams.

Sun-Maid raisins

boxes of Sun-Maid raisins at costco

Sun-Maid raisins at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

When not on sale, a 1.81-kilogram pack of Sun-Maid raisins is $18.99 at Costco.

That price breaks down to $1.04 per 100 grams.

Crunchmaster crackers

person holding box of Crunchmaster queso-flavoured rice crackers at costco

Crunchmaster queso-flavoured rice crackers at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 454-gram box of Crunchmaster queso-flavoured rice crackers for $8.97 at Costco.

That means you pay $1.97 per 100 grams for this product.

RW Garcia sweet potato crackers

boxes of RW Garcia sweet potato crackers at costco

RW Garcia sweet potato crackers at Costco

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $10.99 for an 850-gram box of RW Garcia sweet potato crackers at Costco, which works out to $1.29 per 100 grams.

Terra Delyssa dates

bags of Terra Delyssa pitted dates at costco

Terra Delyssa pitted dates at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A 1.25-kilogram bag of Terra Delyssa pitted dates is $9.49 at Costco.

That means you pay $0.75 per 100 grams for this snack.

Ocean Spray craisins

bags of Ocean Spray craisins at costco

Ocean Spray craisins at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $14.49 for a 1.8-kilogram bag of Ocean Spray craisins at Costco, which breaks down to just $0.80 per 100 grams.

Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels

tub of Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels

Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $13.99 for a 1.56-kilogram tub of Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels.

So, if you're looking for a cheap snack, the price of this product works out to $0.89 per 100 grams.

Dad's oatmeal cookies

boxes of Dad's oatmeal cookies at costco

Dad's oatmeal cookies at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 2.05-kilogram box of Dad's oatmeal cookies at Cotsco for $16.99, which means you pay $0.82 per 100 grams.

Pillsbury mini double chocolate cookies

person holding box of \u200bPillsbury mini double chocolate cookies at costco

Pillsbury mini double chocolate cookies at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A box of Pillsbury soft-baked mini double chocolate cookies is available for $16.99 at Costco.

It comes with 28 pouches that are 42 grams each.

That price breaks down to a cost of $1.44 per 100 grams and $0.60 per pouch.

Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars

boxes of Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars

Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $16.99 for a box of Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars with 48 bars that are 31 grams each.

That means you pay $1.14 per 100 grams and just $0.35 per bar.

Brookside chocolate-covered fruit

bags of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries at costco

Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $13.99 for an 850-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries at Costco.

That price works out to $1.64 per 100 grams.

Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars

boxes of Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars

Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A box of Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars costs $13.49. It comes with 64 granola bars that are 24 grams each.

So, you pay just $0.87 per 100 grams and $0.21 per bar.

Kirkland Signature trail mix

boxes of Kirkland Signature trail mix

Kirkland Signature trail mix.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a box of Kirkland Signature trail mix for $24.99 at Costco. It comes with 28 pouches that are 57 grams each.

The price breaks down to $1.56 per 100 grams and $0.89 per pouch.

Peanut M&M's

tubs of Peanut M&M's at costco

Peanut M&M's at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $17.99 for a 1.3-kilogram tub of peanut M&M's at Costco.

That means you pay $1.38 per 100 grams.

Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds

bag of Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds

​Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $24.99 for a 1.5-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds, which works out to $1.66 per 100 grams.

Nonni's biscotti

person holding bag of Nonni's raspberry biscotti at costco

Nonni's raspberry biscotti at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

When not on sale, you can get a 794-gram bag of Nonni's raspberry biscotti for $13.49 at Costco.

That price breaks down to $1.69 per 100 grams.

Kirkland Signature mixed nuts

person holding bag of Kirkland Signature mixed nuts

Kirkland Signature mixed nuts.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $22.49 for a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature mixed nuts.

That means you pay $1.99 per 100 grams.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

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CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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