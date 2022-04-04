26 People Got Stuck On A 45ft High Ride At West Edmonton Mall Over The Weekend
Fire crews were called to assist.
Fire crews were called to West Edmonton Mall on Saturday after 26 people got stuck on a ride at the mall's Galaxyland theme park.
A spokesperson for Edmonton's Fire Rescue Service confirmed a call had been received at 3.33 p.m. on April 2 alerting them to the incident from a parent whose child was stuck on the Galaxyland ride known as Havoc.
Fire crews arrived on the scene at 3:37 p.m., including the Technical Rescue Team. Riders were suspended on the ride for nearly 25 minutes before crews were able to get things working again and lower them back down.
Brittany Eveneshen, the communications advisor with EFRS, said the ride was brought down safely at 3:58 p.m.
Eveneshen said no injuries were reported to the 26 people on the ride.
According to the West Edmonton Mall website, Havoc can get up to 45 feet high and achieve speeds of up to 27 km per hour.
"Flipping riders around as it goes, this brand-new ride gives you an intense, unique rush like nothing you’ve tried before," it reads.
Right now the ride is temporarily closed for "routine maintenance," according to the mall's website.
Narcity reached out to West Edmonton Mall for comment but did not hear back before this story went to press.
