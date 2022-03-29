People Are Sharing Tips For Anyone Moving From Ontario To BC & What It's Actually Like
Ontario and B.C. are different in a lot of ways, so you should be prepared if you're making the move across Canada.
Someone who's considering leaving Ontario to head to B.C. turned to Reddit for advice and got some super useful tips, that anyone moving to the province should probably know.
Moving to the other side of the country comes with some serious complications. You have to find a place to live, ship your things, and either book flights or do a serious road trip.
The worst part is you're probably going to have to do it all from a distance.
Luckily the B.C. Reddit community was eager to weigh in.
Housing was a big concern for lots of people, of course. Multiple people suggested renting an Airbnb for the first month you come.
Not only is B.C. super expensive, but apparently there are rental scams you should be looking out for.
There were even some super helpful tax tips, so at least you can save some money on the expensive move.
Warnings were also issued to anyone moving to the province. It might be beautiful in B.C., but the prices are no joke.
Some of the tips were things most probably would not have thought about.
One user said: "If importing a vehicle, be aware if the underside is rusted, may not pass ( look into it) And no tint on driver/passenger windows."
"Also for shipping your stuff ( large items/ house items) use freight. It's cheaper than Canada Post/Fedex/UPS," they added.
Others were pretty random.
So make a list, and check that you've prepared for all of these things before moving to B.C. — and beware of the expensive cheese.